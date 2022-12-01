Missing woman found buried 130 miles away, Ohio cops say. Boyfriend turns himself in

The body of a missing Ohio woman was found buried at a home in Pennsylvania, according to authorities, and her live-in boyfriend turned himself in to police after an arrest warrant was issued.

Adrianna Taylor, 23, of Cleveland was reported missing on Nov. 13, the Cleveland Police Department said in a news release. Her family had not heard from her since early October.

Taylor’s body was found buried in the backyard of a home in Allegheny County — over 130 miles away from Cleveland — on Nov. 24, CBS Pittsburgh reported. She died of a gunshot wound to the head, the outlet reported.

Cleveland police issued a warrant for Taylor’s live-in boyfriend, 43-year-old Anthony Kennedy, on Monday, Nov. 28, according to a news release. Police arrested Kennedy on a charge of aggravated murder.

Kennedy was recently seen near the backyard where Taylor’s body was found, and his sister currently or recently lived at the property, police said in an arrest warrant obtained by WTAE.

Kennedy turned himself in to Allegheny County police on Wednesday, Nov. 30, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

Kennedy’s defense attorney, Blaine Jones, told the outlet that, “It was Mr. Kennedy’s desire to turn himself in ASAP… He did not want any type of harm to come to him or his family and quite frankly, he wanted to face the charges.”

Woman finds her fiancé’s body in a shipping container behind his home, Ohio cops say

Special education teacher and coach fatally shot while driving, Illinois officials say

New resident finds previous homeowner’s decomposing body in basement, Ohio cops say