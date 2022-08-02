Missing woman found dead behind trailer leads to arrest of husband, Michigan cops say

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A man confessed to killing his 42-year-old wife two days after she was reported missing, according to Michigan police.

The woman from Southgate, about 15 miles southwest of Detroit, had been reported missing after she was last seen at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, police say. Her husband became a person of interest as Southgate police officers investigated the case.

Police said the woman’s body was found on Monday, Aug. 1, in Washtenaw County. Investigators were digging behind a trailer at a mobile home park in Superior Township for hours, WDIV and WJBK reported.

The woman’s 44-year-old husband later confessed to killing his wife during a “domestic dispute,” police said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was killed at the home by her husband, who then attempted to cover up the crime by moving the victim’s body to another location,” police said in a news release.

The home is about 25 miles southeast from where the woman’s body was found.

Charges have not been filed, according to police. The identities of the husband and wife had not been publicly disclosed as of Monday afternoon.

‘Upset’ husband killed after confronting man who took wife drinking, Texas cops say

Man kills wife, teen girls before shooting himself in front of police, Alabama cops say

Man kills ex-wife then shoots her mom as she held infant grandchild, Georgia cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Almost 120,000 Pounds of This Restaurant's Beef Is Being Recalled at Grocery Stores Nationwide

    Many restaurants now serve some of the most popular dishes on the menu at grocery stores—from treats to condiments. Shoppers who picked up one specific dish in the frozen section recently should be on alert because according to two consumers, one option may not contain what is on its label.The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) posted an announcement on July 30 that 119,581 pounds of the P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef&Broccoli meal—or about 87,000 packages—so

  • Belleview man sentenced to 4 years in prison, 10 years of probation for DUI manslaughter

    Joseph Randall Payne had pleaded no contest in the death of a woman. FHP troopers contend that Randall was impaired at the time of the 2017 crash.

  • Texas militia member gets most serious Jan. 6 sentence yet: Just over 7 years

    But the judge declined prosecutors' request to treat Guy Reffitt as a terrorist under sentencing guidelines.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • 'We're all in this together': Residents respond to deadly tragedy in the Amish community

    Four members of an Amish family were killed in a tragic accident. The community is responding by helping them recover.

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • Inmate in Oklahoma kills officer at privately run prison

    A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said on Monday. The attack on officer Alan Jay Hershberger happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Department of Corrections officials said in a press release that inmate Gregory Thompson, 49, attacked Hershberger from behind with a homemade weapon while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation.

  • Capitol rioter sentenced to 7 years in prison was turned in by his teenage son, which broke up the family

    Guy Reffitt's role on Jan. 6 caused a family rift, his son Jackson testified this year. His sentence is the longest given to a Capitol rioter so far.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. Was getting some groceries at my local @Walgreens when a barbarian ransacked the store.

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.

  • Deputies: Teacher in Statesville charged with rape, sexual activity with student

    An Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher has been charged with raping and having sexual activity with a student, deputies said.

  • Trump 'deserves life in prison,' says daughter of January 6 rioter who was sentenced to 7 years behind bars

    Guy Reffitt was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of charges related to the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • Woman charged with committing sex offenses against student while teaching at Central

    Former high school teacher, 27, accused of committing sex offenses against student, 17

  • Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

    A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina's death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments.

  • Woman Receives Life In Murder-For-Hire Plot To Kill Her Ex's Former Brother-In-Law

    A Florida woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her role in the slaying of a Florida State University law professor. Katherine Magbanua—a woman convicted of helping her ex-boyfriend allegedly arrange a hit on Dan Markel, his former brother-in-law—received a life sentence without the possibility of parole Friday for first-degree murder in Markel’s 2014 death, according to WCTV. In addition, Magbanua, 38, received a 60-year sentence to be served consecutively for conspiracy and sol