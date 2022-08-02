Missing woman found dead behind trailer leads to arrest of husband, Michigan cops say

A man confessed to killing his 42-year-old wife two days after she was reported missing, according to Michigan police.

The woman from Southgate, about 15 miles southwest of Detroit, had been reported missing after she was last seen at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, police say. Her husband became a person of interest as Southgate police officers investigated the case.

Police said the woman’s body was found on Monday, Aug. 1, in Washtenaw County. Investigators were digging behind a trailer at a mobile home park in Superior Township for hours, WDIV and WJBK reported.

The woman’s 44-year-old husband later confessed to killing his wife during a “domestic dispute,” police said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was killed at the home by her husband, who then attempted to cover up the crime by moving the victim’s body to another location,” police said in a news release.

The home is about 25 miles southeast from where the woman’s body was found.

Charges have not been filed, according to police. The identities of the husband and wife had not been publicly disclosed as of Monday afternoon.

