Missing woman found dead in car at bottom of river, Louisiana police say

A Louisiana woman has been found dead days after she was reported missing, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A car belonging to Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles, was found submerged in Bayou d’Inde in Sulphur on Monday, Nov. 21, sheriff’s deputies said. Fong’s body was found inside.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play.

Fong disappeared on Saturday, Nov. 19, and was last seen driving north on Beglis Parkway around 5 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. She was in her car, a white Toyota RAV4 with Louisiana tag 342DDV.

“Stephany was loved by so many people,” a GoFundMe launched on the family’s behalf reads. “She will forever be missed. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

No other information was immediately available. Authorities said the crash is under investigation.

Sulphur is about 80 miles west of Lafayette.

