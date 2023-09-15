Missing woman found dead days after crash, Louisiana police say. Boyfriend charged

A missing woman is dead days after her car was found crashed, police in Louisiana say.

Now her boyfriend, 34, is charged with hit and run.

Authorities found Bobbie Jo Saltzman’s remains Friday, Sept. 15, Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon said in an update posted on the department’s Facebook page. The exact location wasn’t disclosed by authorities.

Her body was taken to Louisiana Forensics for an autopsy, he said.

Saltzman, 49, was last seen Sept. 11 and reported missing the next day, deputies said in a news release Wednesday, Sept. 13. Her wrecked Nissan Frontier was found in Maurice later that morning, but Saltzman wasn’t in it.

Investigators determined her boyfriend, a 34-year-old man, was driving when they crashed. He faces multiple charges including obstruction and contempt of court, according to jail records.

McClatchy News isn’t identifying him because he hasn’t been charged with a violent crime.

Couvillon said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Saltzman’s boyfriend remained in custody on a $14,500 bond as of Sept. 15, online records show.

Vermilion Parish is about 100 miles southwest of Baton Rouge.

