Missing woman found dead, Memphis police say

A missing woman has been found dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Shatiqua Palmer, 32 was reported missing last week.

On Monday, MPD confirmed she had been found dead, but did not provide any details.

MPD said there is an ongoing death investigation.

Parker had reportedly told family members she was going to meet a friend but never returned home.

Parker did not suffer from any known mental health disorders.

FOX13 has reached out to police to get more information.

