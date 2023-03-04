Missing woman found dead in river

Mar. 3—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that Marian Wilkinson, a 52-year-old female who was reported missing on Feb. 1, was the person whose body was found Wednesday night in the Feather River.

According to Undersheriff Scott Smallwood, sheriff's deputies were called at about 6 p.m. Wednesday to the "area of Shanghai Bend River Parkway regarding a body found in the Feather River." Smallwood said when deputies arrived, they located a body in the river, which was originally found by a local fisherman.

After an investigation, it was determined that the person found was Wilkinson, who had previously been reported missing by the Yuba City Police Department in February.

Smallwood said the case is currently being investigated by both the Sutter County Sheriff's Office and the Yuba City Police Department. He said officials could not provide any more details at this time.

Wilkinson was last seen in late January wearing a full-length brown and/or tan pea coat, gray sweater, dress, and tan UGG-style boots, the Appeal previously reported.

According to the nonprofit Casa de Esperanza, Wilkinson worked with those experiencing homelessness and with the group that helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Yuba City Police Department previously said at about 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers responded to the 200 block of Fairman Street regarding a missing person, Wilkinson. Officials said a family member of Wilkinson wanted to report her missing after she had not shown up for work the previous three days. She was last seen walking in Marysville at about 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 29, officials with the Yuba City Police Department previously said.

"The officers who responded to this call checked inside of Marian's residence, but did not locate her or any sign of foul play. Marian's cell phone and purse were also not located inside of her residence," officials previously said. "Since the initial missing person report was made, the Yuba City Police Department has been actively searching for Marian or any leads to her whereabouts. Investigators on the case have attempted a ping on Marian's cell phone but no location information was obtained."

The department previously said that investigators had contacted several businesses and nearby residences for any possible video that may have shown Wilkinson's movements. During that time, no video evidence suggesting where Wilkinson may have gone was found.