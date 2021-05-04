Missing woman found by hiker in New Jersey

A woman hiking through a 675-acre park in New Jersey stumbled upon a person in distress who had been reported missing two days earlier.

Video Transcript

- "New At Noon" A woman reported missing for two days was spotted by a hiker in Thompson Park, a 675-acre park in Middlesex County, New Jersey. Evelyn Zavala was reported missing Saturday night after she was last seen near a convenience store in Jamesburg. She was suffering injuries to her feet when a hiker spotted her yesterday afternoon.

The eyewitness called police and showed them where to find the missing woman. Officers and firefighters carried Zavala out of the woods. The police department is thanking the eyewitness for her quick actions to help.

