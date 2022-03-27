Missing woman found shot to death at home, prompting SWAT standoff with suspect

City of South Fulton Police said a Fairburn woman who was reported missing was founded dead at a home in South Fulton County Saturday night.

When officers responded to the home on Sable Chase Lane, they found 30-year-old Teante Jones dead from a gunshot wound.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators learned that the suspect, 43-year-old Kenneth Southern, had barricaded himself in the attic of the home. SWAT teams were called in to negotiate with Southern, who refused to surrender.

Southern later shot himself to death.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene but it was determined they were not needed since there was no use of force by police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

No officers were injured.