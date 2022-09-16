Missing woman found after Southern California mudslides

·2 min read

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who went missing after recent flash floods unleashed mudslides that swept through her town in the Southern California mountains has been found dead under a pile of mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday.

Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried homes and affected 3,000 residents in two remote communities in the San Bernardino Mountains.

First responders, including K-9 units, searched for Doris Jagiello, 62, amid the devastation in Forest Falls, a former summer getaway for cabin owners that has become a bedroom community. A large debris flow, full of mud and “extremely large boulders,” hurtled downhill and crashed into Jagiello's home, causing significant damage “and carrying away everything in its path.”

Jagiello's body was found Thursday, buried under several feet (meters) of mud. Her remains were located about 20 to 30 feet (six to nine meters) from her home, in a debris-strewn area with rocks ranging from as big as basketballs and boulders to the size of small cars, sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Allison said.

“While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff’s Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello’s family and aid in their healing process,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Friday.

One of her dogs was found alive inside her house but two others remain missing, Allison said.

The woman's family did not immediately respond to phone calls or text messages seeking comment.

The severity of the mudslide in Oak Glen and Forest Falls served as a powerful warning to residents about the destruction that can be wreaked months or even years after wildfires have been put out and the smoke clears.

An intense amount of rain over even a short period of time have catastrophic effects on hillsides where fire has stripped away vegetation that once held the ground intact. On Monday, nearly 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain fell atop nearby Yucaipa Ridge.

Mudslides had been a concern in areas of the San Bernardino Mountains that were burned by the deadly El Dorado Fire, which was sparked two years ago when a couple used a smoke device to reveal their baby’s gender. The couple was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a firefighter.

In January 2018, mudslides thundered down a steep mountainside that had burned a month earlier. The slides killed more than 20 people in the tony beachside town of Montecito near Santa Barbara. The worst of the rain fell in a 15-minute span with Montecito getting little more than a half-inch (1.25 centimeters) in five minutes.

Recommended Stories

  • Search continues for person missing in San Bernardino mudslides

    The search continued for a missing woman who has not been seen since mudslides ravaged the Forest Falls community of San Bernardino County.

  • Alaska braces for huge storm, flooding, power outages feared

    Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is the remnants of what was Typhoon Merbok, which University of Alaska Fairbanks climate specialist Rick Thoman said is also influencing weather patterns far from Alaska — a rare late-summer storm now is expected to bring rain this weekend to drought-stricken parts of California. “All this warm air that’s been brought north by this ex-typhoon is basically inducing a chain reaction in the jet stream downstream from Alaska,” he said.

  • 1 person missing after mudslides in San Bernardino County

    Crews in San Bernardino County are working to clean up after mudslides swept through the area earlier this week. Officials say they're still looking for at least one missing person in the Forest Falls area.

  • Alaska braces for strongest storm in years

    Alaska is bracing for one of the most powerful storms to hit the state in over a decade. A Pacific typhoon is bringing strong winds, heavy rains and huge waves to the western part of the state. Inland areas could get walloped with heavy snow.

  • 2 police officers hurt in London stabbing

    Two London police officers were hospitalized after being stabbed in the city's West End on Friday. The attack is not being treated as terrorism.

  • 'I think we were failed': Family mourns girl who died of possible fentanyl overdose at Hollywood school

    The family of Melanie Ramos, the 15-year-old Helen Bernstein High School student who died Tuesday of a possible fentanyl overdose, wants to warn other parents of the dangers of drug use.

  • Flash floods kill at least nine in central Italy

    STORY: At least nine people have been killed in flash floods in central Italy.Authorities in the Marche region said on Friday (September 16) that rescuers were still searching for survivors.Flash floods were triggered after just under 16 inches of rain fell within two to three hours - that’s a third of the amount usually received in a year. In several towns around the regional capital of Ancona, inundated streets have now given way to upside down cars and ruined homes. In Cantiano, 62 miles west of Ancona locals have been using shovels and tractors to clear away piles of mud and debris. Luciana Agostinelli owns a fruit shop in the town. This is what’s left of it. "It was very scary, very scary. All of a sudden the water was at this level (makes gesture at chest)... Now let's see. We'll roll up our sleeves, but it is going to be tough. My fruit shop has been turned upside down.”Some 300 firefighters are currently operating in the area.The fire brigade said it had already rescued dozens of people who had climbed on rooftops and up trees overnight to escape the floods.Footage released by emergency services shows rescuers on rafts attempting to evacuate people from submerged streets in the early hours.Although the region was primed for bad weather, the downpour was far stronger than expected. An environmental expert told Reuters the floods were due to climate change and not easy to predict.

  • ‘Gator on the runway’: Florida passenger spotted it from plane — what her video shows

    If you live in Florida for any length of time, you’re bound to see an alligator sooner or later.

  • Warren County man killed in crash on I-75 near Middletown Thursday

    One man has died, and a Centerville woman was injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

  • My cousin died in the Parkland shooting, which is why Floridians should elect Charlie Crist | Opinion

    We are at a breaking point in Florida. Active-shooter drills have become my generation’s nuclear “duck and cover” exercises. And while children are still dying in their classrooms, Gov. DeSantis’ only concern is with school safety and mental health, while ignoring the real crux of the problem, easy access to weapons of war.

  • New York's Yeshiva University halts student clubs in dispute over LGBT group

    Yeshiva University, ordered by a judge to formally recognize an LGBT student group even as the Jewish school in New York City argues that doing so would violate its religious values, on Friday announced that it has halted the activities of all its undergraduate student clubs as it plans its next steps. Yeshiva's announcement came two days after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block New York state judge Lynn Kotler's June ruling that the university is subject to a city anti-discrimination law and must recognize the club called Y.U. Pride Alliance.

  • Another California exodus: Dairy cows leave for greener pastures in Texas, Arizona as farms squeezed

    The industry has been hurt by shrinking real estate, more affordable land in other states and the shortage of water and other natural resources.

  • Gov. Mike DeWine says Trump rally conflicts with cross-country meet

    Gov. Mike DeWine says a cross-country meet for his granddaughters trumps a rally with ex-President Donald Trump.

  • Man arrested after toddlers found wandering Deltona Walmart parking lot, deputies say

    Shoppers at a Deltona Walmart were caught off-guard when they found two toddlers in the parking lot in only their diapers.

  • October forecast to be warmer than average across majority of US

    Many Americans might be wishing for cooler weather in the second full month of meteorological fall, but October is not expected to grant that wish, according to the latest temperature outlook.

  • A man tried to stick up a Florida Keys gas station. He didn’t realize the clerk had a knife

    Suspect was arrested on a warrant days later.

  • What NOAA's winter weather outlook tells us

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association predicts a grim and colder winter for Minnesota.

  • Pilot who died in SC lake crash identified as Florida man after wreckage removed

    The plane crashed Saturday but murky conditions in the lake hampered recovery. The wreckage was found 120 feet below the surface.

  • Russia's reliance on mercenaries in Ukraine points to the weakness of its military – and Putin's strategy of deflecting blame

    Russian soldiers patrol a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 12, 2022. Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images Ukrainian forces are gaining ground in the war against Russia. Since early September 2022, they have launched a massive counteroffensive in Ukraine’s northeast region of Kharkiv, reclaiming large swaths of territory. The sudden offensive – likely the result of several factors, including effective war gaming and Russian military incompetence – has prompted optimism about Ukraine’s abi

  • 3 puppies stolen after thief breaks into PAWS Atlanta animal shelter

    PAWS Atlanta confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a thief took three dogs Friday morning: two Pitbull mixes named Violet and Emilia and a Yorkie named Princeton.