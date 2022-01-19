Missing woman Irene Luevano's vehicle found; boyfriend detained on unrelated charge

Irene Luevano

The vehicle of 37-year-old missing woman Irene Luevano has been located, Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department reported on Tuesday.

Phoenix police have been investigating the disappearance of Luevano, who was last seen near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road about 2 a.m. on Sunday. Police are concerned that she may be injured and in need of medical attention. The initial release from Phoenix police said she was last seen about 4 a.m. but it was later revised to 2 a.m.

Phoenix police had released a description of her vehicle on Monday — a gray 2007 Chevy Impala — in hopes that the public could help locate it. Her vehicle was found Tuesday near 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road and impounded, but no further details were released.

Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Vincent Cole reported that investigators contacted Luevano's boyfriend for questioning as he was the last known person to have been with her. He was taken into custody and booked into jail on charges unrelated to her disappearance, Cole reported. Police did not name her boyfriend.

Luevano is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing about 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress and black shoes.

"The missing persons case remains open," Justus reported, "and we are still actively searching for Irene."

Police ask the public to call them with any information that could help locate her at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish.

