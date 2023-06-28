Missing woman was kidnapped, pushed off cliff years ago, cops say. Now one is charged

A woman has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of a woman missing for almost two years, news outlets report.

Loretta Carr, 45, was charged and taken into custody in Alabama on June 25, according to DeKalb County jail records.

Records did not indicate if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

In a criminal complaint obtained by WHNT, authorities said Carr kidnapped Mary Elizabeth Isbell in October 2021.

Isbell was reported missing by the Hartselle Police Department in January 2022.

Police said Isbell, 37, was last seen in November 2021, according to a Feb. 8, 2022, Facebook post. She was known to have family in Hartselle but lived in DeKalb County.

In court documents, authorities said Carr “intentionally” caused Isbell’s death by “pushing her off of a cliff,” AL.com reported.

Police did not say if the women knew each other or what led up to the alleged killing.

Hartselle is 70 miles north of Birmingham.

