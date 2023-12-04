Missing woman from Minnesota found dead in garbage compactor of NYC condominium building

A 24-year-old woman, who went missing after leaving work on Friday, was found dead in the garbage compactor in the basement of a luxury condominium building, the New York Police Department said. The police said that no foul play is suspected as per initial investigation.

The woman, identified as Jaclyn Elmquist, a resident of Brooklyn, was found a little after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, when the police responded to a 911 call at condominium building in Manhattan.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered a 24-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive in the garbage compactor in the basement of the building," the NYPD told USA TODAY.

Authorities said that medics pronounced Elmquist deceased at the scene.

Police did not specify how Elmquist ended up at the building, as she was not a resident there.

Members of Elmquist's family had put out "Missing" poster for her on social media on Friday, saying that they had not heard from her after she left a work party in Manhattan.

The poster said that Elmquist, who was originally from Minnesota, was last seen getting into a yellow cab at Catch Steakhouse.

my cousin Jackie Elmquist has been missing since last night after she left a work party in Manhattan- she didn’t come home or show up for work this morning please spread the word so people in the area can see it since all of her family lives here in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/kOyqUYS3Q1 — kat 🍄 (@katlynkampmeier) December 2, 2023

'No criminality suspected'

Preliminary investigations determined the deceased's injuries indicate that the victim may have fallen down the garbage chute and "no criminality is suspected at this time," said the NYPD.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death and an investigation is ongoing into the accident, said the police.

