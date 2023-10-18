Missing woman now safe, faces felony charge

Oct. 18—A woman whom Pennsylvania State Police reported as missing after checking herself out of Meadville Medical Center on Friday was found safe on Tuesday, but now is jailed on Meadville Police Department charges.

City police allege Beth Kline broke into an apartment on Market Street on Tuesday morning.

Kline, 53, is charged with a felony count of criminal trespass plus summary counts of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Kline was arraigned on the charges late Tuesday afternoon in Meadville before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Kline's address is listed as homeless, according court documents.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to state police at Meadville, Kline had been checked into Meadville Medical Center for a mental health evaluation, but checked herself out on Friday.

However, Kline had not been seen or heard from since Friday, state police said. She was last seen leaving the hospital on Friday, but left in an unknown direction, police said.

State police weren't notified Kline was considered a missing person until 11:51 a.m. Monday

Kline was located by police in Meadville around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the CHAPS program building on Liberty Street, Chief Michael Stefanucci of Meadville Police Department told The Meadville Tribune.

CHAPS, the Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program, is a nonprofit, consumer-driven mental health organization that has its offices on Liberty Street.

Kline, who is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, fit the physical description of a woman sought by city police in a break-in earlier Tuesday morning on Market Street.

A woman broke a window on the rear door of an apartment in the 900 block of Market Street around 9:30 a.m., but was confronted by the apartment's occupants, Stefanucci said.

City police officers realized the break-in suspect matched the description of the missing woman whom state police were seeking, according to Stefanucci.

Kline later was located at CHAPS and taken into custody, the chief added.

Kline is being held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown in lieu of $10,000 bond awaiting an Oct. 31 preliminary hearing on the charges.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.