Missing woman’s remains found along University of Washington trail, police say

The remains of a missing 56-year-old woman were found in a wooded area near the University of Washington, police said.

The remains were discovered around 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, in a greenbelt belonging to the school, the Seattle Police Department said in a news release.

University police initially responded to the discovery.

Seattle homicide detectives then investigated the remains, which were found around Ravenna Avenue and 45th Street, near the Kincaid Ravine. The Burke-Gilman Trail runs through the forested area.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman, who was missing out of Seattle, but officials have not publicly released her name.

The investigation is ongoing.

