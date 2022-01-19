Missing woman seen last on Las Vegas Trail found slain in Gainesville, authorities say

A 23-year-old woman who was reported missing in Fort Worth in December was found dead about 65 miles north of the city in Gainesville, and police on Monday arrested a man who they alleged killed her.

Maggie Fleming was last seen in the 3300 block of Las Vegas Trail on Nov. 27, 2021, Fort Worth police said. Someone reported that she was missing on Dec. 7. Before her body was found, Fleming’s relatives feared that she may have been in danger, according to an advisory that police released on Dec. 14.

Police did not say when, where or how Fleming died.

Police on Monday arrested Henry Robinson, 29, on suspicion of murder in the case.

Police did not describe what they allege motivated the killing.