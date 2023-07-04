Missing woman survived days stuck in mud, police say

A 31-year-old Massachusetts woman has been found alive after a multi-day search ended in Borderland State Park, where she was discovered trapped in swamp-like terrain.

Emma Tetewsky was reported missing by her family on June 26, according to a statement released by the Stoughton (Mass.) Police Department, and didn't have a cellphone with her when she disappeared.

Police found Tetewsky trapped in mud after she had been missing for days.

Police responded to Borderland State Park around 6 p.m. Monday after hikers called 911 to report calls for help coming from a difficult-to-access area of the park.

Officers were able to locate Tetewsky but struggled to reach her in the muddy water, thick brush and swampy landscape. In a tweet shared by the Stoughton Police Department, officials said they utilized ATVs to free Tetewsky, who they believed had been stuck in the mud for “several days.”

Tetewsky was found “awake and alert” and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Stoughton Police Chief Donna M. McNamara thanked the public for assisting local officials in achieving the “best possible outcome,” saying: “If it wasn’t for the public helping us and giving us tips over the last five days, we wouldn’t have been able to locate her.”

Easton (Mass.) Police Chief Keith Boone also commended Easton officers who “blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman’s calls for help,” crediting their “immediate action” with saving Tetewsky’s life.

“Without this coordinated effort, this rescue would not have been successful,” Boone said.

