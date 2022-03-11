🌱 Missing Woman + Three Alarm Fire In Vacant Building

Rise and shine, Dallas! Let's get this Friday started off right. Here are the most important things happening in town today.

Today's weather:

A little wintry mix. High: 40 Low: 28.

Here are the top three stories today in Dallas:

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announces the city's first-ever Inspector General on Thursday. Bart Bevers will begin work on Monday in his new role. He is tasked with identifying, investigating, and prosecuting potential ethics violations. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) Dallas Fire-Rescue crews worked to extinguish a 3-alarm fire on Thursday at a vacant two-story building. Crews responded to the fire on the 11500 block of Anaheim Drive at about 10:19 AM, according to reports filed by the department. Thick black smoke was being emitted by the fire which spread across Forest Lane and Interstate 635. The smoke slowed traffic as travelers navigated past the incident. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) The Dallas Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating Dana Holt, 30-years-old after she went missing Mar. 1. Holt was last seen in the 400 block of South Houston Street. The department describes Holt as being a Black woman, 5 feet 9 inches tall, at around 250 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. (The Dallas Morning News)

Today in Dallas:

Mother Goose: Baby Storytime At The Watauga Public Library (All Day)

Additional updates:

There are a number of streets being closed in the Dallas area for St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Click to see the full list. (Facebook)

The Dallas Zoo welcomes a new baby colobus monkey. Her name is Mkali, which means bright or sharp in Swahili. (Facebook)

A new Italian restaurant, La Stella, has opened its doors in Dallas. Click to see the menu. (Facebook)

