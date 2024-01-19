'Missing woman' to go on trial for alleged break-in

Jan. 19—A woman whom Pennsylvania State Police reported as missing after checking herself out of Meadville Medical Center back in October will go on trial in Crawford County Court for allegedly breaking into a Meadville apartment.

Beth Ann Kline, 53, was ordered held for trial following a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Meadville Police Department charges.

City police charged Kline with a felony count of criminal trespass plus summary counts of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief for allegedly breaking into a Market Street apartment on Oct. 17, 2023.

According to state police at Meadville, Kline had been checked into Meadville Medical Center for a mental health evaluation in October, but checked herself out on Oct. 13. She was last seen leaving the hospital that day and left in an unknown direction, police said.

State police weren't notified Kline was considered a missing person until 11:51 a.m. Oct. 16.

Kline was located by Meadville Police Department officers the following day around 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17, at the CHAPS program building on Liberty Street. CHAPS, Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program, is a mental health organization.

Kline fit the physical description of a woman sought by city police in connection with a Market Street apartment break-in earlier that morning. Kline alleged broke a window on the rear door of the apartment, but was confronted by the apartment's occupants.

Kline remains in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown in lieu of $10,000 bond awaiting trial during the May term of county criminal court.