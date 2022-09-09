Missing woman’s vehicle located by Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. She has not been found

A Jeep Cherokee driven by a woman who has been missing since June has been located, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Wendy Lee Pullins, a 57-year-old Ahwahnee woman, last spoke to her family June 15. She was last known to be driving the Jeep Cherokee when she vanished in Mariposa County.

Detectives are processing the vehicle before its sent to the California Department of Justice Crime Lab for further processing.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the vehicle’s location and any further information will not be released at this time, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announcement said.

As of Friday, Pullins still hasn’t been found.

Pullins was last known to be on Stumpfield Mountain Road in Maripsoa County before she went missing, according to her family. She is 5-foot-4 with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Pullins’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770, or call 911 if they see her.