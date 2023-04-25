Missing woman's vehicle found in Palm Coast retention pond with body inside

Erica Bergeron was last seen April 20 at Palm Coast Lanes.

Law enforcement pulled a 2021 gray Toyota Camry out of a pond in Palm Coast on Monday afternoon with the body of a 49-year-old Jacksonville woman inside.

It is the same Toyota Camry that missing woman Erica Bergeron, 49, was believed to be traveling in, although a positive identification has not been made, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office stated.

"A vehicle has been located and removed from the pond with one deceased occupant inside. While positive ID on the occupant has not been made, the vehicle is the same vehicle that missing person Erica Bergeron was believed to be traveling in when she was reported missing," reported the sheriff's office in a Facebook post.

Bergeron was last seen on Thursday at Palm Coast Lanes, 11 N. Old Kings Road, according to the sheriff's office. She was in a gray 2021 Toyota Camry, license plate JBGR52, which is a rental vehicle that Bergeron may have been driving.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported the death of a 49-year-old Jacksonville woman, found in a pond, inside a gray Toyota four-door passenger vehicle. The vehicle was traveling northwest on Palm Harbor Parkway southeast of Cris Lane. The Florida Highway Patrol, as is routine in their releases, did not identify the driver.

FHP reported "for reasons unknown" the car veered off the roadway. It then struck a tree and went into a nearby retention pond. It was recovered by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and was occupied by a white female driver who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office stated in an email at about 7:30 p.m. Monday that it was no longer looking for Bergeron.

