Missing women posters

Jan. 21—There are currently three women listed as missing in Haywood by the sheriff's office where the departmental Facebook page includes posters of each case and asks for help in locating the individuals.

The "We Need Your Help" posters have raised red flags on social media, prompting some to question whether there is an increased danger to women in the county.

Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes with the Sheriff's office said that's definitely not the case.

"Individuals are reported missing each year and there is nothing necessarily unusual about the three unrelated cases now listed," he said.

The only thing different is a new practice of more regularly posting the missing persons posters to the Haywood County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

"We found Facebook is an easy and good way to get information," Haynes said. "We're just trying to be more proactive using social media. A lot of the time, people will have seen someone who was reported as missing and will call. It turns out many aren't missing at all. It was just that someone else didn't know where they were."

In his 32 years in local police work, Haynes said he can think of only one case where an individual listed as missing didn't turn up.

Missing person cases could be a teen who had trouble at home and was staying with friends and the friend's parents may not have known the child hadn't told his or her parents where they were going. In other cases, out-of-town adult children could be worried about elderly parents who they couldn't reach. Yet other cases turn out to be custody issues.

"During my years of service, we have dealt with few true missing person cases," he said, noting the Sheriff's Office role is simply to look into the welfare of the person reported missing. "If someone is an adult, they have every right to go where they want to go. We just want to make sure they are OK."

Investigations involving missing persons are a critical and important task of the Sheriff's Office. "To date, we have been fortunate to locate all those missing individuals," he said.

Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher said the office investigates several dozen missing person cases annually. In 2021, there were 24, with 16 in 2020 and 22 in 2019. and 20 in 2018. In all cases the office had a 100% solve rate.

"I want the public to know that our patrol and detective divisions are working diligently on all leads in hopes of making contact with these three ladies. Our investigation to this point does not link the three situations. It appears they are separate matters due to the circumstances and information obtained by law enforcement from the public," Christopher said.

However, the sheriff reminded everyone to be aware of their surroundings and always let someone know where they are and where they are going.

"Our office encourages anyone who has pertinent information about these disappearances to contact our dispatch center at (828) 452-6666."