Missing Woodbury man located safe in Florida

Jan. 31—MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — After eight days missing in Miami Beach, Florida, Bill Llewellyn was found safe on Tuesday.

Llewellyn was last seen on Jan. 23 around 4 p.m. on the 900 block of Ocean Drive in Miami Beach while on a vacation with his wife. He also has early-onset dementia. He was located by the North Miami Police Department.

"Uncle Bill was found last night and is with family! Thank you for everyone's support," Tilson's Auto Repair wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Llewellyn is originally from Woodbury.

His nephew, Ben Tilson of Tilson's Auto Repair in Rochester, describes him as "just one of those guys you can have conversations that lasts all day with. He's just a fun, upbeat guy."

Family members from Minnesota searched in the Miami Beach area and asked people in the community to help them search and share information on Llewellyn.

"Thank God, family friend Stuart Sanders wrote on Facebook, 'got a text from your Dad last night "Stuart miracles do happen they found Bill after 8 days in Miami Beach. He is good and God is with us.'"