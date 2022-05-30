Missing Yakima infant from stolen car found after Amber Alert issued

The Yakima Police Department located a missing Yakima infant at about 11:50 a.m. Sunday morning after issuing an Amber Alert.

Police initially found the suspect and the vehicle without the child inside, according to a Yakima Police Department Facebook post.

The child was found in Union Gap and reunited with her family, YPD Lt. Chad Janis said.

The infant is the daughter of Yakima political figure Kenton Gartrell, according to a post on Gartrell’s Facebook page.

Officers initially caught up with the suspect east of Sunnyside after receiving a tip, but the child was not inside the vehicle, Janis said.

The vehicle was taken with the infant still inside from a parking lot near Third and Washington avenues, according to a police Facebook post.

Gartrell has previously run for elected positions in the city of Yakima, including seats on the city council and school board.