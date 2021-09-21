Missing Yellowstone camper found dead as search goes on for half-brother, rangers say

A Washington man on a camping trip in Yellowstone was found dead Monday, park officials said.

Mark O’Neill, a 67-year-old from Chimacum planned to stay four nights in Yellowstone’s backcountry with his half-brother. The two planned to go to Shoshone Lake, the park’s second-largest lake.

Shoshone Lake has an average temperature of about 48 degrees year round, according to the National Park Service. People could only survive in the water for about 30 minutes.

Family members reported the brothers overdue on Sunday, and park rangers began their search.

“Park crews located a vacant campsite with gear on the south side of Shoshone Lake, as well as a canoe, paddle, PFD and other personal belongings on the east shore of the lake.”

On Monday morning, crews found O’Neill’s body on the east shore of the lake, rangers said.

Search and rescue officials are now searching for his half-brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo who was visiting from Ogden, Utah. Both O’Neill and Crumbo worked for the National Park Service, and Crumbo is a former Navy Seal, park officials said.

Authorities said they are conducting an investigation.

“While we cannot comment further about the specifics of this investigation, we will provide updates when appropriate to do so,” park officials said. “We ask the public to maintain distance from any law enforcement personnel, equipment, vehicles and their related activity for the safety of the public in this remote area and to protect the integrity of our work.”

Who’s Daniel Robinson? Skull found in Arizona desert not missing man’s, officials say

A 911 caller reported Gabby Petito, boyfriend to Utah cops. Listen to the full audio

Teen Yellowstone employee suffers third-degree burns at iconic geyser, officials say