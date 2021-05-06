Missing New York college student apparently died by suicide

Zoe Christen Jones
·2 min read

A missing New York college student who disappeared last month is believed to have died by suicide, authorities said Thursday. John Flynn, the district attorney in Erie County, said officials have not discovered the body of 19-year-old Saniyya Dennis but said "evidence suggests" she took her own life.

"An exhaustive search and review of the evidence has been done and it appears that this poor girl took her own life," Flynn said in a news conference Thursday morning. The investigation found no evidence of criminality in the case.

Dennis, a sophomore at Buffalo State College, disappeared after leaving her dorm on April 24. Flynn said she got into an argument with her boyfriend, which ended with him breaking up with her. She attempted to call him 59 and talked about killing herself, Flynn said. She also spoke about dying by suicide with a male friend, he added.

Dennis threw away "personal items" that led investigators to believe she would not return to the dorm and took a bus to Niagara Falls State Park by herself, Flynn said. She was then spotted by park cameras along a trail at 12:17 a.m. on April 25 — Flynn said this was the last time she was seen on video.

Saniyya Dennis / Credit: University Police Department at Buffalo State College
Saniyya Dennis / Credit: University Police Department at Buffalo State College

At 12:19 a.m., the male friend called her and they spoke for 45 minutes, Flynn said. Around 1:20 a.m, Dennis texted a male friend and lied, saying she had talked to her mother and was on her way back to Buffalo, he said. Several minutes later, her phone left her cellular network.

Flynn said dogs searching the area in Niagara Falls State Park lost Dennis' scent near the water's edge. "Looking at Niagara Falls, the area is just filled with rocks," he said. "If what I believe happened, happened, we may never find the body. She may be caught in the jagged rocks there."

Katherine Conway-Turner, the president of Buffalo State College, expressed her support to Dennis' friends and family on Thursday. "I would ask that our campus and Western New York community keep her family in your thoughts," she said in a statement.

"Those of us who met Saniyya know her as a bright honors student and a beautiful young woman with a big heart and a promising future in her field (mechanical engineering technology). She will forever be a member of our Buffalo State family," Conway-Turner added.

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text a crisis counselor at 741741, or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Biden pitches his infrastructure plan in Louisiana

ACLU lawyer on working with Homeland Security to reunify migrant families

GOP demands removal of "1619 Project" from grant programs

Recommended Stories

  • Teacher on leave at Alaska school for ‘insensitive’ George Floyd comments, officials say

    “You don’t look like thugs. You don’t have your pants down around your knees,” the teacher said.

  • Prince Harry & Oprah’s New Docuseries About Mental Health Is Coming Sooner Than Expected

    Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s latest project is in the final stages. (No, it’s not another tell-all...

  • Picasso’s ‘Guernica’ Painting Gets a Full-Sized Chocolate Replica

    Dozens of Spanish chocolatiers combined their talents to recreate Pablo Picasso's famed Guernica painting in edible form. The post Picasso’s ‘Guernica’ Painting Gets a Full-Sized Chocolate Replica appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Trey Songz Sued For Allegedly Punching Bartender at Hollywood Concert

    A bartender has filed a lawsuit against Trey Songz for an alleged incident in 2019, which the man says ended in the singer punching him in the face.

  • Former Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen sentenced to 25 years in prison

    AMSTERDAM/KAMPALA (Reuters) -The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday sentenced a former Ugandan child soldier who became a commander of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) to 25 years in prison for crimes including rape, sexual enslavement, child abduction, torture and murder. Dominic Ongwen, who was taken into ICC custody in 2015, was convicted in February of 61 out of 70 alleged crimes. Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt said the panel had considered sentencing Ongwen to life imprisonment, the court's harshest punishment, but decided against it due to his own suffering.

  • Fun, Short Natural Hairstyles to Change Up Your Look

    Short hair, do care! Fall in love with your natural hair all over again with the help of these short, natural hairstyles for Black women.

  • John Legend says watching Chrissy Teigen deal with Twitter trolls made him realize how many more 'challenges' women face online

    The "All of Me" singer spoke about his wife's struggles with social media, including the scrutiny she gets for her appearance as well as her opinions.

  • Israel Supreme Court mulls hearing appeal over Palestinian evictions

    The court had given families threatened with eviction until Thursday to resolve their dispute with a Jewish organisation that claims ownership over the land on which their homes were built.

  • Bullets, blood, gunmen fleeing: Witnesses describe afternoon shooting in Five Points

    The shooting left one injured but many saw the incident that unfolded less than a block from the iconic fountain in Columbia’s Five Points.

  • Joe Jonas Gives the First Interview About His Daughter, Willa

    He says parenthood has been “amazing.”

  • Del Crandall, star Braves catcher and ex-manager, dies at 91

    Del Crandall, a star catcher who played on two Milwaukee Braves teams that reached the World Series in the 1950s before managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners, has died. “Dad was a humble man,” Bill Crandall said.

  • Judge orders DOJ to release memo about not charging Trump with obstruction

    Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled Monday that the Justice Department must release a March 2019 memo about its decision not to charge former President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice at the conclusion of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The Justice Department argued that the memo was legal reasoning that helped former Attorney General William Barr decide against charging Trump with obstruction. In her opinion, released Tuesday, Jackson said she believed Barr and his top advisers had already decided Trump shouldn't be charged, and the memo was strategic planning. As such, she ruled, the memo can be released to the public. Before the Mueller report was released, Barr wrote a letter giving his summation of it, which Trump used to claim he had been exonerated. Jackson wrote that Barr's "characterization of what he'd hardly had time to skim, much less study closely, prompted an immediate reaction, as politicians and pundits took to their microphones and Twitter feeds to decry what they feared was an attempt to hide the ball." Barr was "disingenuous" both when the obstruction memo was written and the Justice Department appeared before her court to argue that the memo should stay secret, Jackson said. "The agency's redactions and incomplete explanations obfuscate the true purpose of the memorandum, and the excised portions belie the notion that it fell to the attorney general to make a prosecution decision or that any such decision was on the table at any time." The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington organization has used the Freedom of Information Act to try to get access to Justice Department documents about the Mueller probe. "We requested these records and filed this lawsuit due to serious doubts about the official story coming out of Barr's DOJ," CREW spokesman Jordan Libowitz told CNN on Tuesday. "While we do not yet know what is in the memo, the court's opinion gives us confidence that we were right to have questions." The government — now under the Biden administration — has until May 17 to appeal Jackson's ruling. More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouseThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' Biden

  • The Most Epic Real Housewives All-Stars Photos That Are Heating Up the Internet

    Bravoholics are absolutely losing it over this group shot with every A-list Housewife from your favorite cities. The women came together for a week at the end of April to film a&nbsp;Housewives all-stars spin-off to air on Peacock.

  • See Washington QB Kyle Allen’s progress as he recovers from ankle surgery

    The Washington quarterback was sidelined after dislocating his ankle in Week 9 against the New York Giants.

  • You Can Get Your Dog a Pair of Mini Crocs to Take the Cuteness Up a Few Levels

    Just imagine the photos to come.

  • A Chauvin juror participated in the 2020 March on Washington. Is it grounds for appeal?

    Brandon Mitchell said the march he attended last summer was "100 percent not" for George Floyd.

  • Pizzeria owner allegedly used fraudulent PPP loan to buy alpaca farm

    What is it with pizzeria owners and fraud? A few months ago, we reported on a reformed con man pursuing a Michelin star for his pies; now we’ve got a Massachusetts pizza parlor owner who allegedly obtained fraudulent coronavirus relief funds—which he spent on an alpaca farm in Vermont.

  • Mothers reveal the first time they truly felt like a mom: ‘It hadn’t really sunk in'

    Each mom has her own story to tell.

  • Teacher hit child with disabilities in the head three times during class, Utah cops say

    The teacher has been charged with abuse of a disabled child

  • Brazil favela shootout between police and drug gang leaves 25 dead

    At least 25 people, including at least one police officer, were killed in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday in a shootout during a police raid targeting drug traffickers in the city's Jacarezinho neighborhood, according to civil police. It was the highest-ever death toll from a police raid in the state, which has for decades suffered from drug-related violence. "This is the highest number of deaths in a police operation in Rio, surpassing 19 in Complexo do Alemão in 2007," said Chief of Police Ronaldo Oliveira. "Only in that one we didn't lose anyone. Now, a police officer has died, which is a great loss for us," he said. Two passengers on a metro train were also wounded in the crossfire in the northern Rio neighborhood, according to the fire brigade, which said they were not seriously hurt. Jacarezinho is a poor neighborhood with few public services, known as a favela.