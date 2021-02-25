'Mission: Impossible 7' will hit Paramount+ even sooner

LINDSEY BAHR
·2 min read

Paramount Pictures is joining other major Hollywood studios in slashing the traditional 90-day theatrical window. ViacomCBS on Wednesday announced that some of the studio’s films, including “Mission: Impossible 7” and “A Quiet Place Part II,” will go to its fledgling streaming service, Paramount+, after 45 days in theaters.

Like all studios in the past year, Paramount has had to adapt. Paramount sold some of its films to streaming services, including “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which went to Netflix, and “Coming 2 America” to Amazon, but held back its biggest titles, including “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Top Gun: Maverick” for more traditional theatrical releases.

“A Quiet Place Part II” has been delayed several times over the past year. It was originally set to come out last March, but was pulled from the schedule when theaters closed nationwide. Both it and “Mission: Impossible 7” are currently scheduled to open in the fall.

The 45-day plan is yet another sign of how quickly the pandemic has changed the business of Hollywood. In the past theater owners have been able to insist upon exclusive 90-day theatrical windows, but most have had to compromise to stay afloat during the pandemic. In the past few months, Universal Pictures reached an agreement with many theater chains to shorten the theatrical window for its films. Warner Bros. and parent company WarnerMedia followed with the more controversial decision to debut films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

And there's also the pressure to get premium content to new streaming services faster. Paramount+ launches March 4 and has some hefty competition for audience dollars and attention in Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max. A few films are being produced to go directly to to the service, including a new “Paranormal Activity” and a new “Pet Sematary” origin story. The company has also struck a deal with EPIX that will add thousands of other movies to Paramount+.

Recommended Stories

  • Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    EQH earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2020.

  • How 30,000 elephant 'selfies' will help in conservation

    Researchers are developing new technology to help reduce human-elephant conflicts.

  • Khudobin helps Stars end 6-game skid in 3-0 win vs. Panthers

    Anton Khudobin made 43 saves for his second shutout of the season, leading the Dallas Stars to a 3-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night that ended their six-game winless streak. Defensemen John Klingberg, Esa Lindell and Joel Kiviranta scored for the Stars, who are 1-3-3 in their last seven. Khudobin has shut out Florida three times in nine career starts.

  • Justice Department gives judge big Google document request

    The Justice Department asked the judge hearing its antitrust fight with Alphabet's Google for a huge list of documents from the search and advertising giant, including some about Facebook and Google's Chrome browser, according to a court filing on Wednesday. A group of states led by Texas had alleged that Google and Facebook, the two biggest players in online advertising, used a series of deals to consolidate their market power. Google objected to the document demand, and others, as "overly broad" and potentially privileged but said it was willing to discuss the matter.

  • US soccer clubs team with Common Goal to launch Anti-Racist Project

    The Anti-Racist Project (ARP) aims to fund a toolkit that will see 5,000 coaches, 60,000 young people, and 115 staff trained in over 400 communities in the first year Portland Thorn star Crystal Dunn, second from right, was one of several USA internationals to throw their individual support behind the Anti-Racist Project (ARP). Photograph: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images A coalition of leaders from the US soccer industry have partnered with the Common Goal movement to launch the Anti-Racist Project (ARP), an action-based approach to tackling systemic racism in soccer and society. The initiative, which was officially unveiled on Wednesday, brings together clubs from the three top divisions of US soccer – the Chicago Fire of MLS, Angel City FC of the NWSL and the Oakland Roots of the USL Championship – along with former US international Tony Sanneh and the American Outlaws supporters’ group. The project aims to fund a toolkit designed by Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) experts across the US soccer landscape that will see 5,000 coaches, 60,000 young people, and 115 staff trained in over 400 communities in the first year. Sanneh, who was capped 43 times for the United States and played every minute of the team’s run to the 2002 World Cup quarter-finals, said the project was motivated by the continual lack of action that follows the repeated condemnation of racism within the sport. “I remember being chased around the field being called the N-word” Sanneh said. “We have made some progress but not enough. Racism takes many forms. Sometimes it’s an obvious individual manifestation, but it’s also the structural barriers embedded in the game at different levels, but the end result is the same – people of color are excluded from the game. “We know what the problem is – now is the time to go and fix it.” Manchester City goalkeeper Zach Steffen was one of several USA internationals to throw their individual support behind the project. “This is a much-needed gamechanger in global football,” he said. “I love that this project is based on tangible action with clear outcomes and that it is truly collective. If we want to eradicate this problem, we need to work together as a team.” Common Goal, founded by Manchester United’s Juan Mata and Street Football World in 2017, asks those involved in football to commit 1% of their incomes to sporting charities. Jürgen Klopp, Eric Cantona, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the Uefa president, Aleksander Ceferin, are among those who have joined, with the Oakland Roots the first US club to support the campaign, which has raised more than €3.5m (£4.25m) for organizations using football for good in more than 40 countries. The group is inviting all industry stakeholders interested in becoming a part of the solution to help level the playing field and make soccer more equitable, first in the US and then internationally.

  • California Navy vet died after police knelt on neck amid mental health crisis, family says

    The family of Angelo Quinto is suing the city of Antioch and alleging that excessive force by two officers led to his death.

  • Lawmakers argue over potential commission to study Capitol riot

    Republicans object to draft proposal that would give Democrats control over appointees and a mandate to look at the lead up to the January 6 Capitol attacks.

  • New coronavirus variant identified in New York: researchers

    A new coronavirus variant that shares some similarities with a more transmissible and intractable variant discovered in South Africa is on the rise in New York City, researchers said on Wednesday. The new variant, known as B.1.526, was first identified in samples collected in New York in November, and by mid-February represented about 12% of cases, researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, said on Wednesday. The variant was also described in research published online this week by the California Institute of Technology.