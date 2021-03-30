WHO mission leader says felt 'political pressure,' but not to alter report

The Telegraph

The head of the World Health Organization has criticised China for withholding information on the origins of the pandemic and warned that the investigation into whether a laboratory-related incident played a role was “not extensive enough”. In a statement delivered to member states during a briefing on the WHO’s long-awaited report into how the virus emerged, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, issued a rare rebuke to China. He said investigators had reported difficulties in “accessing raw data” and “would benefit from full access to data including biological samples from at least September 2019”. “I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing,” he said. The WHO - and Dr Tedros himself - have been criticised for being too close to China, so this veiled rebuke will be welcomed by some. The report, a copy of which was seen by The Telegraph earlier this week, concluded that the theory Sars-Cov-2 escaped from a laboratory, while possible, is “extremely unlikely”. The city where the virus first emerged is home to several high security labs - including China's foremost zoonotic disease research centre, the Wuhan Institute of Virology - and rumours the virus escaped from here have circulated since the start of the pandemic. The team concluded the virus was most likely to have been passed from bats via an “intermediate animal host” to humans before sparking an “explosive outbreak” in Wuhan in December 2019. However Dr Tedros suggested the team’s assessment was “not extensive enough”, while the UK, United States and European Union were among those to criticise delays and a lack of access to full data.