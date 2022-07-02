Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) shareholders have endured a 30% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) share price up 13% in a single quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact, the price has declined 30% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Mission Produce had to report a 55% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 30% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Mission Produce's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Mission Produce shareholders are happy with the loss of 30% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 20%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 13%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mission Produce better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Mission Produce you should be aware of.

