Mission, TX's First Outpatient Cath Lab Opens

Dr. Pedro Mego and Arise Vascular have opened the Mission Vascular Center of Excellence to bring quality care, cost savings, and convenient services to the area

MISSION, Texas, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Mission, Texas, is getting its first outpatient catheterization lab, bringing a new level of convenience, cost savings, and state-of-the-art medical care to the area.

Dr. Mego, a local Interventional Cardiologist, teamed up with Austin, Texas-based Arise Vascular to open the Mission Vascular Center of Excellence. Dr. Mego's program focuses on the treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease, also known as P.A.D. The facility is conveniently located at 1317 St. Claire Blvd. Suite A-5 Mission, TX 78572.

P.A.D. is a condition whereby the arteries in the legs become blocked and blood cannot flow properly into the legs and feet. One in 20 Americans over the age of 50 has P.A.D. People with diabetes, high cholesterol, kidney disease, obesity, high blood pressure, smoking, or coronary artery disease are all at increased risk of developing P.A.D.

Although it is possible to show no symptoms, most patients with P.A.D. will complain of weak legs, pain during ambulation, cold feet at bedtime, or have legs wounds which fail to heal despite treatment. Untreated P.A.D. conditions can lead to amputation.

The Rio Grande Valley has an alarming rate of limb amputation associated with P.A.D. due to the high incidence of diabetes and obesity. Dr. Mego's patient-centered philosophy focuses on making all reasonable efforts to avoid limb amputation.

Dr. Mego says, "I am excited to open my facility which will focus on P.A.D. procedures. I will be able to deliver high-quality vascular care and get patients home the same day."

The Mission Vascular Center of Excellence specializes in treatments and interventions to restore blood flow to legs and feet. The center provides these treatments in an outpatient environment; most patients are cleared to go home in just a few hours.

An additional benefit of the Vascular Center of Excellence, patients typically pay significantly less money to have their procedure performed in an outpatient setting in comparison with a hospital.

"We are pleased to partner with Dr. Mego and his expert clinical team to provide a personalized care delivery model to the community," says Brooke Norris, the Director of Clinical Operations for Arise Vascular. "Our facility allows us to restore the quality of life to patients with P.A.D. through clinical and patient-centered care."

