Mission Valley Businesses Flooded
Kasia Gregorczyk reports on the flower shop business Native Poppy.
Rhys Hoskins missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL.
Netflix announced that starting in Q2 2024, its cheapest ad-free "Basic" plan will be completely gone in Canada and the UK.
The reason for Griffin's dismissal wasn't immediately clear.
Netflix said its WWE deal won't change its overall sports strategy.
Kevin Porter Jr. hasn’t played since he was arrested in September after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in New York City.
D.R. Horton stock fell on weaker-than-expected quarterly orders and earnings that missed estimates.
Across my family's business, there'a a direct impact of BookTok on sales of books among young people in the store.
The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denies a request by former President Donald Trump to lift or revisit a gag order put in place by Judge Tanya Chutkan in the federal election interference case designed to prevent him from commenting about witnesses and courtroom staff in the case.
Expense management startup Brex, which was valued at $12.3 billion two years ago, laid off 282 people, or about 20% of its staff today. The once high-flying fintech startup sent a note to employees (that was also published on the company’s website) today, announcing the news. In addition, Brex announced that its COO, Michael Tannenbaum, is transitioning from his role to become a board member.
Vroom is shutting down its online used car marketplace and shifting all of its resources and capital into two business units focused on auto financing and AI-powered analytics. The company said it is suspending all used car transactions through vroom.com and plans to sell off its used vehicle inventory to wholesalers. The company said it has not determined how much this wind-down will cost, partly because of uncertainty on what its used vehicle inventory will sell for, according to the regulatory filing.
Meta's Oversight Board has raised concerns over the company's ability to effectively moderate hate speech with its automated systems.
TravelPerk, a business travel management platform targeted at SMEs, has raised $104 million in a fresh equity-based round of financing led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. The funding gives TravelPerk a valuation of $1.4 billion, just a fraction over the $1.3 billion valuation the company revealed two years ago when it kicked of its Series D round -- and that marginal increase is a post-money valuation, meaning it has remained flat. "In today’s climate, where startup funding is down by half and valuations are down across the board, this is a healthy and sober valuation," Meir told TechCrunch.
Apple will pay additional royalties starting this month to artists if they have a spatial audio version on Apple Music, according to multiple reports. The company will pay up to 10% additional royalty if an artist has all their songs in spatial audio, per a report by 9to5Mac. The extra money doesn't depend on users playing the spatial audio version, though.
European VC Plural has carved out a reputation for itself as being one of the few VCs in the region started and led by entrepreneurs who grew their own startups. Its founders include Taavet Hinrikus from TransferWise/Wise; Sten Tamkivi; and Ian Hogarth, the founder of Songkick who more recently has also added a role with the U.K. government in AI safety strategy. Now Plural itself is scaling up, with a fresh €400 million fund to back what Hogarth refers to as "transformational" startups in the region, bringing more operational know-how to get them running as businesses.
Chronosphere, a startup that offers a cloud native observability platform, today announced that it has acquired Calyptia. While the company itself may not be a household name, Calyptia was founded by the creators of the Fluent Ecosystem, which includes the popular open source observability projects like data collector Fluentd and metrics processor and forwarder Fluent Bit, both of which are part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's set of graduated projects. Like similar startups, Calyptia aimed to turn these projects into paid SaaS products.
Terraform Labs, the infamous crypto company behind TerraUSD and Luna, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware.