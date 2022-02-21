Mississippi: 6-year-old shot and killed during drive-by, police say

Lawrence Richard

A 6-year-old was shot and killed and several others were also injured in Mississippi during what is believed to be a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon, officials said.

McComb Police Chief Garland Ward said four victims were shot at a park behind McComb High School, located 80 miles south of Jackson, WJTV reported.

The juvenile was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, WLBT reported. The conditions of the other victims were not provided.

No suspects were apprehended and McComb police are continuing to investigate the incident.

