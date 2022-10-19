Mississippi AG Lynn Fitch has a week to answer Eddie Loden's execution filing

Oct. 18—JACKSON — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch's office has a week to respond to a condemned man's claim that the state was premature to ask for an execution date because he has not yet exhausted his appeals.

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph gave the state until Monday, Oct. 24 to respond to the latest filing from attorneys for Thomas Edwin "Eddie" Loden, 58, who pleaded guilty to the capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual batter in the June 22, 2000, death of Leesa Marie Gray, a 16-year-old waitress at a Dorsey restaurant.

Following his plea, Circuit Court Judge Thomas Gardner sentenced Loden to death plus an additional 150 years for the other felony counts.

In early October, Fitch's office filed a motion asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to set an execution date, saying the court's denial of Loden's second petition for post-conviction relief brought the litigation of the case to an end.

"As Loden has exhausted all state and federal remedies, this Court should set an execution date," Fitch wrote, asking the high court to set an execution date within 28 days.

Chief Justice Randolph gave Loden and his defense team eight days to respond to the state's request. That response, filed Oct. 14, said Fitch jumped the gun in asking for an execution date.

Defense attorney Stacy Ferraro said the denial of Loden's second successive petition for post-conviction relief did not end his appeals. She added that a second lawsuit challenging the state's choice of lethal injection drugs has also not been settled by a federal appeals court.

"Mr. Loden's federal civil action challenging the constitutionality of the method the state proposes to use to execute him is still pending," Ferraro wrote. "To avoid interference with the processes of the federal court, this Court should refrain from setting an execution date."

Once the state files its reply, all nine members of the Supreme Court will consider the case based on the two motions before them. There is no time frame for the Supreme Court to rule on the case.

Story continues

If the justices feel Loden has exhausted his appeals, they will set an execution date and alert the Mississippi Department of Corrections. If they agree with Loden, the Court will postpone the decision. That postponement could be open ended, or the Court could tie it with the federal lethal injection drugs lawsuit.

Mississippi resumed executions last fall after a nine-year hiatus. David Neal Cox, who was convicted of killing his estranged wife and sexually assaulting his step-daughter, died by lethal injection Nov. 17, 2021. Before Cox, the last execution was Gary Carl Simmons Jr. in June 2012, for the murder and dismemberment of Jeffery Wolfe over a drug debt.

william.moore@djournal.com