Mississippi agency denies NAACP's water discrimination claim

FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan, right, speaks to reporters at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, a Ridgeland, Miss.-based facility near Jackson, Miss., about longstanding water issues that have plagued the city, Nov. 15, 2021. A Mississippi environmental regulator has denied claims that the state agency he leads discriminated against the capital city of Jackson in allocating federal funds and said he believed an ongoing civil rights investigation into the matter was politically motivated. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MICHAEL GOLDBERG
·4 min read

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi environmental regulator has denied claims that the state agency he leads discriminated against the capital city of Jackson in its distribution of federal funds for wastewater treatment.

In a recently unearthed letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Christopher Wells wrote that the NAACP has “failed to allege a single fact to support” its argument that the agency discriminated against Jackson. He said he believed the ongoing civil rights investigation into the matter was politically motivated.

“Jackson received a loan for every completed application it submitted,” Wells wrote. “And, because the amount of the loan is based on the cost of the project, no loans were reduced for any reason that could be considered discriminatory.”

Disruptions to Jackson's water services have ailed the city for years, and its system nearly collapsed in late August after heavy rainfall exacerbated problems at the city's main water treatment plant. Most of Jackson lost running water for several days, and people had to wait in lines for water to drink, cook, bathe and flush toilets.

Wells' Dec. 16 letter was sent almost three months after the NAACP filed a federal complaint under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which forbids federal fund recipients from discriminating on the basis of race or national origin. The complaint said that Mississippi officials “all but assured” a drinking water calamity by depriving Jackson of badly needed funds to upgrade its infrastructure.

Over 25 years, Jackson received funds from an important federal program only three times, the NAACP said. When Jackson tried to fund improvements itself, those efforts were repeatedly blocked by state political leaders, according to the complaint.

The EPA announced on Oct. 20 that it was investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements to the water system. EPA Administrator Michael Regan has visited Jackson multiple times and has said “longstanding discrimination” has contributed to the decline of the city’s water system.

The federal agency could withhold money from Mississippi if it finds wrongdoing — potentially millions of dollars. If the state agencies don’t cooperate with the investigation, the EPA could refer the case to the Department of Justice.

In his letter, Wells wrote that alleged Title VI violations are “based on unarticulated and evolving standards” and would run “counter to this nation’s system of federalism,” WLBT-TV reported.

Wells wrote that the EPA investigation is “part and parcel of a political effort to divert attention away from the city of Jackson’s own failures.” He contends that Jackson's water woes are results of city mismanagement rather than discrimination by the state.

The EPA had been aware of Jackson's water problems for years, including when the city entered into a consent decree with the agency in 2012 after it was cited for violating the Clean Water Act, Wells wrote.

Competing claims over the cause of the capital city's water trouble has ignited tension between local officials in Jackson, a Democratic stronghold, and Mississippi's Republican state leaders.

The AP reported in September that when Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves was the state treasurer in 2011, he touted his own track record of fiscal conservatism by citing his opposition to spending state money for water and sewer projects in Jackson. The EPA is not investigating Reeves.

Ahead of the water crisis last summer, people in Jackson had been advised to boil water before consuming it because health officials obtained samples that showed the water could be dangerous to consume. That advisory remained in place until mid-September.

The problems returned again during Christmas weekend when frigid weather caused water lines to break and the city’s water distribution system failed to produce adequate pressure. Boil water notices in some city neighborhoods remained in place until Jan. 7.

Jackson is set to receive nearly $800 million in federal funds for its water system, the bulk of which comes from the $1.7 trillion spending bill that Congress passed in December.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine rejects Russian claim of devastating 'retaliatory strike'

    Russia said Sunday it had carried out a devastating "retaliatory strike" in eastern Ukraine to avenge a recent deadly attack on its troops, a claim quickly denied by Kyiv. "More than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were killed" by a missile strike on troops stationed in two buildings used as barracks in Kramatorsk, said a Russian defence ministry statement. Russia described the attack as a "retaliatory strike" following Ukraine's New Year's Eve missile salvo in the eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka, which Moscow said killed 89 of its soldiers. Ukraine's armed forces rejected Russia's claim about the Kramatorsk attack. "This information is as true as the data that they have destroyed all of our HIMARS,"&nbsp;Sergiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the eastern group of the Ukrainian armed forces, told the Suspilne media outlet. In the attack on Makiivka, Ukraine used US-supplied HIMARS missiles. Cherevaty said Russia could not deliver high-precision strikes. The Russian statement did not say when exactly the strike had taken place -- only that Russian intelligence had "over the past 24 hours" located more than 1,300 Ukrainian troops in two buildings in Kramatorsk. The industrial city, in the eastern Donetsk region, has been the target of repeated Russian missile attacks. - Four blasts before midnight - Earlier Sunday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk regional administration, said Russian forces had&nbsp;launched seven rocket attacks on Kramatorsk "after midnight". He said "an educational institution, an industrial facility and a garage cooperative" had been damaged and that there had been no casualties. AFP could not independently verify the situation. On Saturday, the Orthodox Christmas, AFP journalists in Kramatorsk heard at least four explosions before midnight. In Ukraine's attack, its missiles struck a building in Makiivka being used as a barracks. While Russia conceded 89 troops had died, the worst single reported loss from a Ukrainian strike since the war began last February, one statement from Ukraine's military claimed the losses came to more than 400. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 36-hour ceasefire to allow Orthodox Christians to mark Christmas, which was celebrated Saturday in Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian officials, who dismissed the ceasefire as a cynical propaganda move, said Russia had in any case not respected it. In his evening address on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced "Russian shelling of Kherson with incendiary ammunition right after Christmas", in the southeast. "The strikes on Kramatorsk and other cities of Donbas targeted civilian objects, and precisely when Moscow was reporting on the alleged 'silence' of the army," he added. Putin's unilateral ceasefire ended at 2100 GMT Saturday: 11:00 pm in Kyiv, but midnight in Moscow. bur-jj/imm

  • Kim Jong-un’s midlife crisis: ‘He’s crying after drinking a lot’

    A distinct puncture hole on a fleshy right forearm, seen just inside the sleeve of a boxy Mao suit. This tiny mark, when first spotted on Kim Jong-un in May 2020, caused an instant reaction among observers of the North Korean regime. Was it the trace of an IV drip? A giveaway of surgery? At the very least, it was an unusual sign of vulnerability in a man who rules his nation with a suffocating grasp.

  • Jim Jordan Offers Unreal Defense of Rep’s Wild Lunge at Matt Gaetz

    Jabin Botsford/GettyRep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) saw nothing wrong with a literal fight beginning to break out between two members of Congress just before a bitterly divided GOP finally chose a new Speaker of the House on Friday.On an airing of Fox News Sunday, host Shannon Bream pointed to the moment that Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), a long-time Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) ally, had to be whisked away as he lunged at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Gaetz, of course, had been leading the Never Kevin cabal of far-right,

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Gets Laughs And Cheers For Alphabet Speech After Kevin McCarthy Win

    The new No. 1 Democrat in the House said his party would always pick “maturity over Mar-a-Lago.”

  • Perry won’t agree to stay off new House committee investigating Jan. 6 probes

    Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) on Sunday wouldn’t pledge to stay off the possible new House committee that would investigate probes into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol despite being a subject of a Department of Justice (DOJ) inquiry into the matter. “Why should I be limited — why should anybody be limited —…

  • We are offered the Korean option, but Koreans regret it Secretary of Ukraines Security Council

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has stated that the Russians are going to propose the so-called Korean option of settling the war with Ukraine, which implies the division of the country.

  • MAGA Congressman to Seek Revenge Against Jan. 6 Committee That Investigated Him

    "Why should I be limited… just because someone has made an accusation?" said Rep. Scott Perry

  • Sweden Signals All Turkish Demands for NATO Entry Cannot Be Met

    (Bloomberg) -- In the latest sign that Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization isn’t imminent, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Turkey is asking for too much of the Nordic country in exchange for ratifying its membership. Most Read from BloombergThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Coul

  • Joe Biden Wants to Change Social Security: Will the New Congress Help With Reform Efforts?

    In November, nearly 66 million Americans, many of whom are aged 62 and over, received a Social Security benefit. President Joe Biden believes he has the solution that can resolve what ails Social Security, but he's going to need the help of newly elected lawmakers to fix it. For each of the past 83 years, the Social Security Board of Trustees has released a report that's examined the financial status of the program over the short term (the next 10 years) and long term (75 years following the release of a report).

  • Texas Republican irritated he wasn’t invited to join Biden at border

    “I’m not this crazy extremist Republican,” said Rep. Tony Gonzalez, who represents parts of El Paso, on “Face the Nation.”

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor

    Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.

  • Joe Rogan said 'the morons had a king' with Donald Trump during a podcast episode

    "The morons had a king. There's a lot of morons," Joe Rogan said about Donald Trump and his supporters during a Thursday podcast episode.

  • Former DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone says it's 'disgraceful' that only one GOP congressman appeared at a Capitol Hill event commemorating January 6

    Fanone on Friday told CNN it was "very difficult to defend" the GOP after only one of their members came out to "show support for law enforcement."

  • Nancy Pelosi cashes in on messy GOP House speaker fight

    Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is using the Republican speaker fight as an opportunity to fundraise as the GOP heads into its 14th ballot to determine the chamber leader.

  • MTG, a Member of Congress, Blames ‘the Internet’ For Her Past QAnon Beliefs

    "Like a lot of people today, I had easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet," she said on Fox News

  • Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech

    The far-right Florida Republican was attacking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, calling him “the LeBron James of special-interest fundraising.”

  • Arizona Columnist Rips Kari Lake's 'Cuckoo Land' Delusion Of Being Governor

    The election denier might be the governor of Neverland or Narnia, Middle Earth, Oz or Wonderland. But she is definitely not the governor of Arizona, jabs writer.

  • NYC, Chicago mayors urge Colorado governor to stop sending asylum seekers to their cities

    The two mayors wrote that they wanted to work with Polis in pressing the federal government for a national solution.

  • Manhattan judge wants Trump to stop calling NY attorney general's $250 million fraud case a witch hunt

    Trump keeps crying "witch hunt" over NY Attorney General Letitia James' fraud accusations. Friday, a Manhattan judge turned him down yet again.

  • The 6 Republicans Who Switched Their Votes to Make McCarthy House Speaker

    (Bloomberg) -- The US House speaker fight is finally over.Most Read from BloombergThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearUkraine Latest: Kyiv Denies Claim of Deadly Strike by RussiaRepublican leader Kevin McCarthy’s deal that includes rule changes to give conservatives more influe