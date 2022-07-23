Mississippi attorney says he will represent man accused of killing missing Ole Miss student

A Grenada, Miss. attorney says he has been hired to represent the man accused of killing missing Ole Miss student Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee.

Attorney Carlos Moore announced on Twitter that he will represent Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., along with Kevin Horan.

Oxford Police announced Herrington’s arrest Friday evening.

PHOTOS: Police searching for missing Ole Miss student, officials say

Lee was last seen at approximately 6:00 a.m. on July 8, leaving Campus Walk Apartments and wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers. Police said they believe Lee may have disappeared after visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails, a different apartment complex.

The following Monday afternoon, police said his 2014 black Ford Fusion was found at a towing lot after it was towed from the Molly Barr Trails complex Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement agencies are still working to locate Lee’s body.

Herrington, a 22-year-old from Grenada, has been charged with murder.

MORE: Man charged with murdering missing Ole Miss student, police say

I have been retained to represent Tim Herrington along with Kevin Horan. Although he has been charged with a serious crime he is presumed innocent. We will vigorously defend him and look forward to clearing his good name. — Attorney Carlos Moore (@Esquiremoore) July 23, 2022

Moore said although his client has been charged with a serious crime, ‘he is presumed innocent.’

Moore’s tweet said, in part, ‘We will vigorously defend him and look forward to clearing his good name.’

According to Moore’s biography, he is President of the National Bar Association, a trial lawyer, civil rights advocate, municipal judge pro tem, and author of the book “The Five Brothers.”

MORE: Community holds rally for missing Ole Miss student

For any tips in this case, please contact OPD at 662-232-2400, the University Police Department at 662-915-7234, CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477, or you can send a direct message on any police social media accounts.

Story continues

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: