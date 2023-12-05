Mississippi boy dies after being shot in head by sister while hunting rabbits

A young boy has died after being shot in the head while hunting in South Mississippi.

"Right now, our investigation is sadly ongoing," said Col. Jerry Carter, chief of law enforcement, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. "We just found out, sadly, the young man passed away.

"It was a young lady that shot her brother. It was in Jones County."

With the investigation ongoing, Carter said exactly what happened can't be released, but according to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, which is also involved in the investigation, the two were hunting rabbits with their 19-year-old step-brother on Saturday.

The Sheriff's office received the call at 9:36 p.m. and responded. An 11-year-old boy had been shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by his 12-year-old sister. Their names are being withheld due to their ages.

He was transported to Forrest General Hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries and later died.

Jones County Sheriff's Department public information officer Lance Chancellor described it as a tragic situation that took a toll on everyone involved. However, he said the boy's organs may save lives.

"Out of this horrible tragedy, some child or children somewhere around the country will receive organ donations that could be the gift of life," Chancellor said.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi boy dies after being shot in head by sister while hunting