Mississippi Bureau of Investigation looking into shooting death of Brandon man

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation officials are handling an investigation after a man died in a shooting Tuesday involving Rankin County Sheriff's deputies

Deputies responded to a call about a drug overdose at about 3:30 p.m. on Isobel Dean Street in the Robinhood community, according to a Rankin County Sheriff's Office news release.

Rankin County news: House fire kills man, 67; wife escaped, authorities say

When deputies arrived, they found Robert Rushton, 42, of Brandon, inside his vehicle, which was stuck in mud. As he exited the vehicle, deputies saw Rushton had a knife in each hand and told him to drop the knives, the release said.

Officials said Rushton continued to approach the deputies with the knives and the deputies fired their weapons.

Rushton died at the scene, officials said. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Capt. Criss Turnipseed said no deputies were injured in the incident.

More: Former Rankin County deputy tax collector accused of stealing thousands in trash fees

Have a news tip? Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, on Twitter or at 601-215-4292.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Police killing: Man dies following shooting by Rankin County deputies