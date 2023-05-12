Can a Mississippi business owner carry brass knuckles and switchblades?

In Mississippi, carrying partially or completely concealed deadly weapons is illegal, with a few exceptions.

You can carry a deadly weapon in your home and in your business, provided you are over the age of 18.

The law also allows you to carry a concealed deadly weapon in your vehicle, especially if the vehicle is associated with your business.

The code also allows the use of deadly weapons when you are engaged in a “legitimate weapon-related sports activity,” according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Those activities include hunting, fishing and target shooting.

The state’s deadly weapon code covers everything from slingshots to machine guns.

Here’s the complete list of deadly weapons:

Bowie knife

Dirk knife

Butcher knife

Switchblade knife

Metallic knuckles

Blackjack

Slingshot

Pistol

Revolver

Any rifle with a barrel of less than 16 inches in length

Any shotgun with a barrel of less than 18 inches in length

Machine gun

Any fully automatic firearm or deadly weapon

Any muffler or silencer for any firearm

If convicted of carrying a concealed deadly weapon, you could be fined and/or imprisoned. Fines for first offenses range from $100 to $500 with up to six months in jail. Second offenses include the same fines range and at least 30 days in jail, but no more than six months.

The third offense could land you in a state penitentiary for one to five years.

Concealed vs. open carry

If you just have to carry brass knuckles, wear them as a charm around your neck. The practice may not become a popular fashion statement, but it will not get you arrested. As long as a deadly weapon is completely visible, it is legal.

Mississippi does not regulate the open carrying of deadly weapons, but be nice.

“Mississippi prohibits any person who has or is carrying a deadly weapon from exhibiting the weapon in a rude, angry, or threatening manner in the presence of three or more persons,” according to the Giffords Law Center.