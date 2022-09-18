Mississippi children's home director was arrested again. This time, his bond's revoked

The director of a children's home in Purvis was arrested for the second time in two days. This time, his bond was revoked.

Michael Garrett, 46, of Purvis was taken into custody Saturday night by Columbia police and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Garrett was arrested Thursday and charged with two felony drug charges and a charge of procuring prostitution. His bond for those charges was $12,000. He was released on bond Friday afternoon.

Possession of Schedule I and II drugs could be any narcotic from marijuana to cocaine and methamphetamine.

Mississippi:Homes of Hope for Children director arrested on prostitution, drug charges

Garrett was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility, where he will remain without bond until his next court hearing.

Garrett is founder and director of Homes of Hope for Children, a Christian ministry which operates a number of homes on a remote compound where house parents care for up to eight foster children in each home.

Homes of Hope also offers transitional housing for children who age out of the foster care system and aren't ready to live on their own.

Homes of Hope:'Changing family patterns'

The facility is funded through private donations, most from churches. In addition, Si Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" hosts an annual fundraiser for Homes of Hope, which reported more than $1.5 million in gross receipts and nearly $5 million in assets, according to GuideStar.org.

As a youth, Garrett spent seven years in a similar Christian children's home in Louisiana.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Mississippi children's home director arrested again, bond revoked