Mississippi churches face difficult decisions at Christmas

  • Congregants of Highland Colony Baptist Church are encouraged to spritz their hands with sanitizer before picking up a communion packet, while having a variety of seating options in the Worship Center of Highland Colony Baptist Church, Nov. 29, 2020, in Ridgeland, Miss. The church practices covid protocols by allowing families to sit spaced out from others, separating older and more vulnerable members in the worship hall and providing sanitizer and masks at the entrance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Senior Pastor Jay Richardson, delivers his sermon during services at Highland Colony Baptist Church in Ridgeland, Miss., Nov. 29, 2020. The church practices covid protocols by allowing families to sit spaced out from others, separating older and more vulnerable members in the Worship Center and providing sanitizer and masks at the entrance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Cole McCorory, 15, prepares to receive a communion wafer during services at Highland Colony Baptist Church in Ridgeland, Miss., Nov. 29, 2020. The church practices covid protocols by allowing families to sit spaced out from others, separating older and more vulnerable members in the Worship Center and providing sanitizer and masks at the entrance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Jonathan Vaughn, second from left, and his family, Addison, 5, left, Ann Marie, 7, second from right, and wife Alesha Vaughn pray during services in the Worship Center at Highland Colony Baptist Church in Ridgeland, Miss., Nov. 29, 2020. The church practices covid protocols by allowing families to sit spaced out from others, separating older and more vulnerable members in the worship hall and providing sanitizer and masks at the entrance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Although face masked, Highland Colony Baptist Church greeter Joy Sartain, prays during services in Ridgeland, Miss., Nov. 29, 2020. The church practices covid protocols by allowing families to sit spaced out from others, separating older and more vulnerable members in the Worship Center and providing sanitizer and masks at the entrance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Congregants sing along with the choir at Highland Colony Baptist Church in Ridgeland, Miss., Nov. 29, 2020. The church practices covid protocols by allowing families to sit spaced out from others, separating older and more vulnerable members in the Worship Center and providing sanitizer and masks at the entrance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Usher Gloria Addison hands out a communion packet and radio frequency notice to a church member prior to the start of a First Sunday service at Anderson United Methodist Church, Dec. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The church has taken to using a variety of digital means by which to broadcast the majority of its church services to the members. However, for First Sunday services, the congregants gather in the church's parking lot to celebrate the receiving of communion in their personal vehicles. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • An older Highland Colony Baptist Church member sits in the reserved section for vulnerable adults in the Worship Center in Ridgeland, Miss., Nov. 29, 2020. The church practices covid protocols by allowing families to sit spaced out from others, separating older and more vulnerable members and providing sanitizer and masks at the entrance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • A congregant reads a referred passage from her Bible during services at Highland Colony Baptist Church in Ridgeland, Miss., Nov. 29, 2020. The church practices covid protocols by allowing families to sit spaced out from others, separating older and more vulnerable members in the Worship Center and providing sanitizer and masks at the entrance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Ushers prepare collect offerings and distribute communion packets to members arriving for the First Sunday service at Anderson United Methodist Church, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The church has taken to using digital means by which to broadcast the majority of its worship services. However, the members gather in the church's parking lot to celebrate the receiving of communion. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Anderson United Methodist Church senior pastor Rev. Joe May, holds the communion wafer in his hand as he presides over an outdoor First Sunday service that is broadcast via a live digital feed to the church's website and its Facebook page in addition to being broadcast on a local FM station, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Because of covid, the church has embraced the digital means by which to broadcast the worship services to its members. However, for First Sunday services, the members gather in the church's parking lot to celebrate the receiving of communion in their personal vehicles. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Ushers prepare collect offerings, distribute communion packets and distribute some personal protection products to members arriving for the First Sunday service at Anderson United Methodist Church, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The church has taken to using digital means by which to broadcast each worship service to its members . However, the congregants gather in their vehicles in the church's parking lot to celebrate the receiving of communion. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • An Anderson United Methodist Church member monitors the First Sunday service live cast on her cellphone Dec. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The church has taken to using digital means by which to broadcast services to its members. However, the congregants gather in the church's parking lot the first Sunday of each month, since the start of covid protocols, to celebrate the receiving of communion in their private vehicles. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Usher Deryl Brown places an offering envelope into a container prior to the start of a First Sunday service at Anderson United Methodist Church, Dec. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The church has taken to using digital means by which to broadcast the majority of its services to the members. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Anderson United Methodist Church senior pastor Rev. Joe May, holds part of the communion packet in his hand as he presides over an outdoor First Sunday service that is broadcast via a live digital feed to the church's website and its Facebook page in addition to being broadcast on a local FM station, Dec. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Because of covid, the church has embraced the digital means by which to air the worship services to its members. However, for First Sunday services, the members gather in the church's parking lot to celebrate the receiving of communion in their personal vehicles. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Anderson United Methodist Church member Robert Johnson sits in his car in the church's parking lot and listens as senior pastor Rev. Joe May delivers his First Sunday sermon to his church members via a live digital stream to the church's website and its Facebook page in addition to being broadcast on a local FM station, Dec. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Because of covid, the church has embraced the digital means by which to air the Sunday services to its members. However, for First Sunday services, the members will gather in the church's parking lot to celebrate the receiving of communion in their personal vehicles. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Anderson United Methodist Church members sit in the cab of a truck and listen as senior pastor Rev. Joe May delivers his First Sunday sermon to his church members via a live digital stream to the church's website and its Facebook page in addition to being broadcast on a local FM station, Dec. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Because of covid, the church has embraced the digital means by which to air the Sunday services to its members. However, for First Sunday services, the members will gather in the church's parking lot to celebrate the receiving of communion in their personal vehicles. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Choir member Ron Garry joins others in an opening song during First Sunday service at Anderson United Methodist Church, Dec. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The church has taken to using digital means by which to broadcast the majority of its services. However, following covid protocol, the congregants gather in the church's parking lot the first Sunday of each month to celebrate the receiving of communion in their private vehicles. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
LEAH WILLINGHAM

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — It always feels special for Pastor Jay Richardson when his congregation at Highland Colony Baptist Church gathers during the holidays — but this year, that's even more true because of time they've spent apart.

The church temporarily shut down at the start of the pandemic, and again three months ago, when 25 worshipers became infected with coronavirus during an outbreak. Richardson, 70, was hospitalized with double pneumonia caused by the virus.

As hard as it was dealing with an outbreak, in many ways the isolation it caused has been worse, Richardson said.

“I’ve made the decision here that unless it’s a very, very unique situation, we’re not going to shut this church down anymore," Richardson said, explaining that not being able to worship together has hurt members emotionally and spiritually.

Mississippi is the center of the Bible Belt, where residents consider themselves the most religious in the entire country, according to Pew Research Center. At the same time, most of the state falls into the high-risk category for coronavirus because of a high rates of conditions like hypertension and diabetes.

Houses of worship have faced difficult decisions during the pandemic and those challenges have been exacerbated as new cases peak during Christmastime, with thousands of Americans dying from the virus every day.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs described churches as a “powder keg” for virus infections and deaths. State health data have shown that church services have caused a significant number of outbreaks in Mississippi.

"From a public health perspective, we don’t need to go to church,” Dobbs said during a virtual conversation about the approaching holiday.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says restrictions can’t be placed on worship because religious freedom is a constitutional right.

Reeves has set limits on the number of people who can gather at one time — currently 10 people indoors and 50 outdoors, without social distancing — but those regulations have never applied to religious institutions.

The topic has been the subject of debate in the courts. In 5-4 vote last month, the conservative-led Supreme Court barred New York from enforcing certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues in areas hit hard by the virus.

“God is bigger than government,” Reeves wrote on Facebook after the court's ruling. "The right to freely practice your faith must never be infringed.”

As Mississippi has seen a recent rapid increase in virus cases, both the Mississippi United Methodist Conference Pandemic Task Force and the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi called for an end to in-person services.

“It breaks my heart to make this direction, especially now, during Advent,” the state's Episcopal bishop, the Rt. Rev. Brian R. Seage, wrote in a Dec. 3 letter.

But many have kept their routines. For now, Highland Colony — a majority-white church in a Jackson suburb — is still holding in-person services.

“God has built a certain rhythm into our lives as Christians, and part of that rhythm is meeting together on a real regular basis," Richardson said. "If you get to where you’re not doing that, your whole life gets out of rhythm.”

Richardson, who was hospitalized for five days, was the most severely ill member of the church during the outbreak at Highland Colony.

Church leaders believe the outbreak started at a singing group's rehearsal, then spread at a Sunday service.

Afterward, they canceled small group meetings and created more space for singers. They had already added a second Sunday service to limit crowds, spaced out seating and added sanitizing stations and temperature checks.

Richardson this year doesn't expect more than 300 attendees combined during the two Christmas Eve services. The church seats 750.

Joy Sartain, 89, was wearing a mask sitting in a section of seats roped off for vulnerable populations as she attended a recent Highland Colony service.

“I have trouble understanding why some people will go to a restaurant and eat, the grocery store or the mall to shop, but they are afraid to come to church? That doesn’t make sense to me," she said. “We can do this safely, and it's so important to us.”

Every church's approach has been informed by its experience with the virus.

At Anderson United Methodist, a predominantly African-American church in Jackson, the Rev. Joe May said he's seen the toll of COVID-19 firsthand. He said 10 members of his church have died during the pandemic.

Anderson has not returned to in-person worship, instead doing virtual services and daily prayer calls. Once a month, the church hosts a drive-in service that attracts around 400 people. Before the pandemic, up to 1,000 people attended.

May has noticed persistent anxiety among members about the virus, and that's something he's tried to respect. He said he thinks it's a reflection of how the pandemic has hit Black people especially hard.

“Now is a very dangerous time with numbers tripling and quadrupling. I think it is a very, very unsafe method,” he said of in-person worship. “It’s horribly bad in terms of people letting down their guard.”

Even while taking precautions, May said five members of the church's praise band had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“A church is not just a building, a church is people,” he said. “We can still keep our people connected. You can worship God without having to congregate in a building."

Leah Willingham is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

