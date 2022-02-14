Mississippi city dedicates statue of Apollo 13 astronaut

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Fred Haise
    American astronaut

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast has unveiled a statute to honor an Apollo 13 astronaut who grew up there.

The Sun Herald reported a crowd turned out Sunday in Biloxi to cheer 88-year-old Fred Haise Jr. He left his handprints in concrete and pulled a drape to reveal the 8-foot (2.4-meter) statue that depicts him in his spacesuit.

“This is such an incredible day,” Haise said as he looked at the crowd.

The original ceremony was planned for the 50th anniversary of Apollo 13 in April 2020 but was canceled because of COVID-19. Sunday’s event went on despite the death of Haise’s wife, Patt, less than a week earlier.

Two days after launch, an oxygen tank exploded on board Apollo 13, forcing the crew to abandoned their moon landing. The harrowing mission was depicted in a 1995 movie directed by Ron Howard.

Haise survived Apollo 13 and an airplane crash as a test pilot. He spent the past 15 years helping build Infinity Science Center in south Mississippi to inspire students to embrace science and technology.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said the day and the ceremony was to honor “the amazing life and accomplishments of Biloxian Fred Haise — and I’ll say, the greatest Biloxian.”

Only 24 people ever flew around the moon, “and one of them was a Biloxian,” Gilich said.

The statue was created by another Biloxi native, sculptor Mary Ott Tremmel Davidson, who completed it over two years while battling cancer.

Haise said when children look at the statue, he hopes they know becoming an astronaut took hard work.

“You had to have a discipline, you had to have a goal and work toward that goal,” he said. “In my case, quite an exciting life."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rocket on crash course with moon does not belong to SpaceX, report says

    The massive rocket speeding through space on a collision course with the moon does not belong to SpaceX despite earlier reports and likely belongs to a spacecraft launched by China in 2014, according to a report on Saturday.

  • Fusion race kicked into high gear by smart tech

    A US company is speeding up the path to practical fusion energy using Google's vast computing power.

  • 10 reasons why scientists believe coronavirus originated from lab in Wuhan, China

    Fox News talked to several scientists and investigators who have studied COVID-19 origins, and here are some reasons – scientific and circumstantial – why they believe the evidence points to the global pandemic originating from a Wuhan lab.

  • Exclusive: SpaceX announces its next mission — here’s what to know

    SpaceX is returning with a trio of new trips designed to bring people further into space than they have been since the Apollo missions.

  • Shackleton's Endurance: Modern star maps hint at famous wreck's location

    Today's precise knowledge of the sky could aid the discovery of Ernest Shackleton's Endurance ship.

  • The Full Snow Moon In Leo Is Here, And It Wants You To Listen To Your Heart

    The full snow moon in Leo is happening on February 16, 2022. A professional astrologer breaks down what to expect, based on your zodiac sign.

  • The Mysterious Case of the Evaporating Sub-Neptune World

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAstronomers sifting through data from a NASA planet-hunting satellite have hit the jackpot: a common type of planet 131 light-years away called TOI-1759b, with an extremely uncommon story to tell. Thanks to its close proximity to its host star, the planet's atmosphere appears to be evaporating into dead expanse of space—extremely fast, by astronomical standards.Watching this radiation-induced “photoevaporation,” reported on in a new stud

  • Space Force gets almost daily launch requests, saves money on SpaceX Transporter

    The Space Force is seeing near-daily requests from launch providers so far, a dramatic increase as the branch works with others to find efficiencies.

  • Western megadrought is worst in 1,200 years, intensified by climate change, study finds

    The West is experiencing its most severe megadrought in a millennium, according to a new study. Scientists say climate change is playing a major role.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried, 29, heads crypto exchange worth billions

    Sam Bankman-Fried donned a suit and tie this week, abandoning his preferred hoodie and dark T-shirt for a hearing before US Senators.

  • How to Weaponize Our Dying Oceans Against Climate Change

    Photographer Kris KrügThe ocean covers more than 70 percent of the planet. And unfortunately it’s acidifying fast thanks to noxious carbon dioxide emissions spewed from industrial smoke stacks, tail pipes from gasoline-guzzling vehicles, and other modern technologies—and then absorbed by seawater. Roughly 22 million tons of carbon dioxide find their way into the ocean every day. The resulting acidification threatens countless marine species that are part of an ecosystem that humans rely on.Heavi

  • New Study Exploring Canine Aging Hopes to Help Dogs and Their Owners Live Longer

    The Dog Aging Project is researching canines over the age of 20, or "supercentenarian" dogs, to discover what gives these pets more longevity

  • South Dakota tribal college part of NASA plan to build housing for use on the moon and Mars

    The Legislature is considering a bill that would provide matching funds for a 3D housing project at Sinte Gleska University in Mission.

  • Dry winter drains reservoirs, ruins crops in Spain, Portugal

    Roofs peeking out of the water have become a common sight every summer at the Lindoso reservoir in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts would appear of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley. With almost no rain for two months and not much expected any time soon, the ruins of Aceredo are dredging up a mix of emotions for locals as they see the rusted carcass of a car, a stone fountain with water still spouting and the old road leading to what used to be the local bar.

  • Billionaire who flew SpaceX last year going back into orbit

    The billionaire who launched on his own SpaceX flight last year is headed back up, aiming for an even higher orbit and the chance to take part in a spacewalk. Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman announced Monday that he will make another private spaceflight launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, alongside two SpaceX engineers and a former Air Force fighter pilot. It's the first of three planned flights to try out new tech — including still-in-the-works spacewalking suits — culminating in the first flight with people of SpaceX's new Starship, which is intended for moon and Mars travel.

  • The 1000 Black Scientists list honors Black excellence and innovation

    Like much of the rest of Black America, Antentor Hinton, Jr.’s reaction to the murders of George Floyd and Breonna […] The post The 1000 Black Scientists list honors Black excellence and innovation appeared first on TheGrio.

  • DNA analysis of elephant ivory reveals trafficking networks

    As few as three major criminal groups are responsible for smuggling the vast majority of elephant ivory tusks out of Africa, according to a new study. Researchers used analysis of DNA from seized elephant tusks and evidence such as phone records, license plates, financial records and shipping documents to map trafficking operations across the continent and better understand who was behind the crimes. “When you have the genetic analysis and other data, you can finally begin to understand the illicit supply chain – that’s absolutely key to countering these networks,” said Louise Shelley, who researches illegal trade at George Mason University and was not involved in the research.

  • Texas Tech assistant prof looking to reduce economic losses in dairy cattle industry

    Texas Tech University’s Clarissa Strieder-Barboza received a $300,000 grant from the Department of Agriculture to understand the mechanisms leading to the development of ketosis in dairy cattle.

  • Astronomers suspect a piece of Chinese rocket junk to hit the Moon, not a SpaceX Falcon 9

    A piece of rocket debris expected to slam into the Moon on March 4 is probably a chunk of Chinese rocket launched in 2014.

  • How Bad Is the Western Drought? Worst in 12 Centuries, Study Finds

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The megadrought in the American Southwest has become so severe that it’s now the driest two decades in the region in at least 1,200 years, scientists said Monday, and climate change is largely responsible. The drought, which began in 2000 and has reduced water supplies, devastated farmers and ranchers and helped fuel wildfires across the region, had previously been considered the worst in 500 years, according to the researchers. But exceptional conditions in the summer of 202