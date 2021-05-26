Mississippi city honors Freedom Rider legacy 60 years later

  • Denise Morse recalls a story about her father, the late C.T. Vivian, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Miss. Vivian was among the activists arrested in Jackson in May 1961 after they challenged segregation as Freedom Riders. Vivian was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, and he died in July 2020 in Atlanta. Jackson's current mayor declared Wednesday as C.T. Vivian Day in Mississippi's capital city. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 5, 1965, file photo, C.T. Vivian, left, leads a prayer on the courthouse steps in Selma, Ala., after Sheriff James Clark, background with helmet, stopped him at the door with a court order. Vivian led hundreds of demonstrators carrying petitions asking for longer voter registration hours. A civil rights veteran, Vivian, who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and served as head of the organization co-founded by the civil rights icon, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and died in July 2020 in Atlanta. Jackson, Mississippi's current mayor declared Wednesday, May 26, 2021, as C.T. Vivian Day in the state's capital city. (AP Photo/Horace Cort, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2012, file photo, civil rights activist C.T. Vivian poses in his home in Atlanta. Vivian, who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and served as head of the organization co-founded by the civil rights icon, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and died in July 2020 in Atlanta. The mayor of Jackson, Miss., has declared Wednesday, May 26, 2021, as C.T. Vivian Day in Mississippi's capital city. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
  • Denise Morse reacts to a 1960s photograph of her father, the late C.T. Vivian, leading a march in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Miss. Vivian was among the activists arrested in Jackson in May 1961 after they challenged segregation as Freedom Riders. Vivian was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, and he died in July 2020 in Atlanta. Jackson's current mayor declared Wednesday as C.T. Vivian Day in Mississippi's capital city. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Denise Morse autographs a book about her father, the late C.T. Vivian, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi's capital city honored the civil rights activism of the late Rev. C.T. Vivian 60 years after he and other Freedom Riders were arrested upon arrival in Jackson as they challenged segregation in interstate buses and bus terminals across the American South. Jackson's current mayor declared Wednesday as C.T. Vivian Day. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Denise Morse laughs as she recalls a story about her father, the late C.T. Vivian, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi's capital city honored the civil rights activism of the late Rev. C.T. Vivian 60 years after he and other Freedom Riders were arrested upon arrival in Jackson as they challenged segregation in interstate buses and bus terminals across the American South. Jackson's current mayor declared Wednesday as C.T. Vivian Day. *AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
1 / 6

Civil Rights Vivian

Denise Morse recalls a story about her father, the late C.T. Vivian, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Miss. Vivian was among the activists arrested in Jackson in May 1961 after they challenged segregation as Freedom Riders. Vivian was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, and he died in July 2020 in Atlanta. Jackson's current mayor declared Wednesday as C.T. Vivian Day in Mississippi's capital city. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is honoring the civil rights activism of the late Rev. C.T. Vivian 60 years after he and other Freedom Riders were arrested upon arrival in Jackson as they challenged segregation in interstate buses and bus terminals across the American South.

After several days in a local jail, the young activists were transferred to Mississippi's notorious Parchman prison, where guards beat Vivian and others — one of many times that Vivian faced violence as he worked to dismantle systemic racism and injustice.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba proclaimed Wednesday as C.T. Vivian Day. The mayor's wife, Ebony Lumumba, presented the proclamation to one of Vivian's daughters, Denise Morse, at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

“Rev. Vivian remains a source of inspiration for leaders and advocates for justice at every age, because life teaches us that, among other things, we are never too young, never too old, never inexperienced to be on the front lines of this battle for justice,” said Ebony Lumumba, a professor of literature.

Cordy Tindell Vivian began challenging segregation in Illinois in the 1940s, became more involved with civil rights activism when he attended seminary in Nashville, Tennessee, in the 1950s and later became an adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Vivian was 95 when he died July 17 in Atlanta — the same day that his friend and fellow civil rights activist U.S. Rep. John Lewis died of cancer at age 80.

In May 1961, Vivian was 37 and almost a generation older than Lewis, Diane Nash and other college-age Freedom Riders who set out from Nashville on buses into the Deep South. A violent white mob attacked Lewis and others in Montgomery, Alabama.

Vivian joined other the Freedom Riders days later in boarding another bus from Montgomery to Jackson. Mississippi's segregationist governor, Ross Barnett, had cut a secret deal with U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy: Buses carrying Freedom Riders would be guaranteed safe passage once they crossed into the state, but the activists would be arrested in Jackson.

Black-and-white jail mugshots of Vivian and other Freedom Riders fill a gallery in the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum that opened in late 2017.

Morse lives in Fayetteville, Georgia, and visited Jackson for the first time this week. In the civil rights museum Wednesday, she looked proudly at her father's mugshot and another photo that showed him, Nash, Bernard Lafayette and other activists in Nashville.

Morse said her father never bragged about his activism.

“He talked about concepts and values,” Morse said. “But he rarely talked about who he knew or where he'd been. He was more concerned about nonviolence and justice. That's what he talked about."

During his final years, Vivian worked on a book about his life with author Steve Fiffer. “It’s in the Action: Memories of a Nonviolent Warrior" was published in March.

Dozens of people gathered at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Wednesday to hear about Vivian from Morse and Fiffer, with the author appearing by webcast from his home in Evanston, Illinois.

The presentation started with February 1965 TV news footage that grabbed international attention. It showed Vivian trying to help Black residents register to vote in Selma, Alabama. Face-to-face with a recalcitrant white official, Vivian said: “You can't keep anyone in the United States from voting.” The sheriff soon punched Vivian in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Three weeks later, thousands of people later marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. Months after that, Congress enacted the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Vivian received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013 from then-President Barack Obama, a man who was born months after Vivian and other Freedom Riders were arrested in Mississippi.

____

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren grilled Jamie Dimon over Chase charging nearly $1.5 billion in overdraft fees during the pandemic

    The four biggest banks collected a combined $4 billion in overdraft fees from customers during the pandemic, against the recommendation of regulators.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who compared mask rules to the Holocaust, once said AOC 'should be shamed' for comparing migrant detention centers to concentration camps

    "She should never, ever, make that comparison," Greene previously said of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. "It's insulting."

  • Amazon could own unaired Trump 'Apprentice' tapes after buying MGM, but it probably still can't release them

    MGM has said it's legally barred from sharing the behind-the-scenes footage of Donald Trump before he was president, and that's not likely to change.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Elderly and ‘severely arthritic’ alligator somehow manages three-day escape from zoo

    Rex the alligator has lived at the zoo for 35 years

  • Former pilot claims navy crewmates stayed silent on UFO sightings so they didn’t look kooky

    Pentagon verification of video lifted stigma associated with sightings

  • EPA nixes Trump ‘secret science’ rule that threatened pollution rules

    The rule was billed as a transparency measure, but it fit in with the Trump administration’s larger anti-regulatory programme

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • An MLB pitcher injured his thumb by taking off his shirt too aggressively

    Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac was placed on the injured list with a fractured thumb, which stemmed from taking off his shirt too aggressively.

  • Capitol riot suspect drove to Ted Cruz’s house with truck of molotov cocktails to befriend him before 6 January

    Man with stockpile of napalm tried to meet Ted Cruz before coming to capital before President Joe Biden certification vote

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • National Trust ‘could become more woke’ after chairman’s resignation

    The National Trust could become more woke following the resignation of its chairman, insiders have claimed, amid demands for his successor to be elected by its 5.6 million members. Tim Parker's decision to quit was announced just 24 hours after a rebel group of members had laid out plans to force him out at this year's annual general meeting. There have been concerns that the National Trust has been pushing a so-called "woke" agenda that includes publishing a report last year into the links between its properties and Britain's colonial history and slavery. However, sources insist Mr Parker acted as a bulwark against a "progressive" wing of the charity. The insider said: "Parker was always very sceptical around the National Trust attempting to become too progressive. He was always very firm that it should remain non-political, and keen for it to become as businesslike as possible." The Trust said Mr Parker had already served two three-year terms and agreed to a third "exceptional term" to oversee the charity through the Covid crisis. It began attracting criticism during the regime of its previous director-general, Dame Helen Ghosh, who ran it from 2012 until 2018. Her successor, Hilary McGrady, courted controversy when overseeing the publication of a 115-page report which blacklisted 93 of its estates over their links to slavery, including Sir Winston Churchill's home at Chartwell in Kent.

  • Domestic abuse activists celebrate after charges dropped against Montana woman who killed violent husband

    Woman free from prosecution over murder charges pressed in October against abusive ex-partner

  • Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer: Armed, Masked Men Put Her Body in My Trunk

    YouTubeMollie Tibbetts’ accused killer took the stand on his own behalf Wednesday, sharing a dramatic story with jurors about how he was kidnapped by two armed, masked men and ordered to track down the University of Iowa student before one of them murdered her.Testifying through a translator, Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally to work at an Iowa dairy farm, claimed that the two men ambushed him inside his trailer on July 18, 2018—and forced him to drive them around until they located Tibbetts.Eventually, one of the men, armed with a knife, got out of the car and disappeared for at least 10 minutes, he testified. When the man returned, he asked Bahena Rivera to drive another “300 meters” before telling him to stop and hand over his keys.“I just heard a movement in the car and then that the trunk closed,” Bahena Rivera told jurors in Scott County Court during his first-degree murder trial. He said that he drove the men until they reached a white house, where they again took his keys and phone and told him to wait a few minutes before he was free to go.Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense“Before they leave one of them tells me not to say anything about what had happened,” Bahena said, adding that the men said they “knew” about his daughter and ex-girlfriend. “I got out of the car because I did not have my keys. Obviously, I knew there was something in the trunk because previously I had felt when they had placed when they had put something in the trunk.”Bahena Rivera said that when he opened the trunk and saw Tibbetts’ body, he panicked and decided to move her “very heavy” remains to a cornfield.“I picked her up and then I put her in the cornfield,” he said, adding that he covered her with corn stalks “because I didn’t want to leave her...I didn’t want her to be too exposed to the sun.”“I left her exactly how she was in the trunk,” he added.The dairy farm worker added that he didn’t immediately go to the police about the horrific ordeal, because he was “scared” that he would be implicated in the crime.At trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, near the Brooklyn, Iowa, home where she was staying.About a month later, the young woman’s body was found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he said he hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Bahena Rivera’s defense team has argued that investigators coerced a confession out of their client, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed Tibbetts. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from authorities who refused to let him see his family, and his arrest for being undocumented.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that when she interviewed Bahena Rivera on Aug. 20, 2018, he “wanted to talk to me” and eventually acknowledged that video footage showed his black Chevy Malibu circling her as she was running.Several hours later—after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Romero said.Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial Opening“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”But Bahena Rivera insisted Wednesday that he actually lied to Romero and the other investigators, and never said a word about the armed men he claims surprised him at his apartment, warning him he “shouldn’t do anything stupid.”He said that police eventually told him they had evidence his phone was with Tibbetts’ phone, and that her hair was found in his car. As the questions began to mount, Bahena Rivera told jurors he felt pressure to agree with authorities.“If I helped them, if I told them what they wanted to hear, that they would help me,” he said after he was asked what he thought Romero meant when she told him in the interview to “help himself.”Bahena Rivera said that after hours of questions, he relented and agreed to take investigators to the spot where he hid Tibbetts’ body.“For one, I was already very tired and I wanted to stop. And most importantly they told me to put myself in the family's position and to think about if she was my daughter, what would I have done,” he said.During cross-examination, prosecutors grilled Bahena Rivera about his sudden reversal, getting the farmhand to admit he told Romero he was angry at Tibbetts.“You were given an opportunity in the presence of law enforcement to tell what you’ve told us here today..and you chose not to do that,” Brown said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kansas City Northland Republicans want special session on KCPD budget changes

    They have slammed Mayor Lucas’ budget decisions as “defunding the police” and called Kansas City “a city in crisis.”

  • Republican House leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'appalling' comparisons of vaccines and masks to Nazism

    Greene has repeatedly argued that those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated are being persecuted in the same way Nazis persecuted Jews.

  • Tesla is scrapping radar sensors and turning to cameras to power Autopilot in Model 3 and Model Y cars

    Tesla said that on Model 3 and Model Y cars delivered from May, cameras and not radar sensors would power Autopilot driver assist.

  • 'Irresponsible' London Underground Bitcoin advert banned

    Cryptocurrency exchange Luno rapped by the ASA for targeting inexperienced consumers

  • George Floyd’s daughter, 7, leads ‘say his name’ chant outside White House after family meets with Biden

    The meeting came a year after Minneapolis police officers murdered George Floyd

  • More than 100k people sign petition to get Marjorie Taylor Greene removed from Congress

    Controversial congresswoman facing criticism for comments she made on a podcast