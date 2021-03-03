Mississippi close to putting limits on transgender athletes

Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven, stands behind a clear safety barrier that surrounds the speaker's well as she presents a bill for consideration at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Legislators continue to debate the long lists of bills that survived the first big deadline of the session. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House voted Wednesday to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls' or women's sports teams in the state's schools and universities. The bill heads to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves in the next several days, and he is expected to sign it into law.

Mississippi is one of more than 20 states with lawmakers proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year. Democratic President Joe Biden signed an executive order Jan. 20 — the day he took office — that bans discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere.

“Girls deserve to compete on a level playing field,” Republican Rep. Becky Currie read from a text as she explained the bill to the Mississippi House. “Allowing males to compete in girls' sports destroys fair competition and women's athletic opportunities."

Currie said she would not take any questions from colleagues because she believed everyone had already decided how to vote.

“I'm not interested in getting into an argument with you on who's boys and who's girls and who thinks they're what,” Currie said.

The House voted 81-28 to pass Senate Bill 2536. Six representatives did not vote, and seven voted “present," which counts neither for nor against the bill.

The Republican-controlled state Senate passed the bill 34-9 on Feb. 11, with five senators not voting and four voting “present."

During the Senate debate, nobody asked whether any transgender athletes are competing in Mississippi. The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Angela Hill of Picayune, did not volunteer such information but said “numerous coaches” had called her wanting a ban.

Brandon Jones, Mississippi policy director for the Southern Poverty Law Center, said in a Feb. 25 statement that the proposed ban on transgender athletes on girls’ and women’s teams is “reckless and hurtful to Mississippi students.”

“Transgender collegiate athletes should be allowed equal opportunities to play any sport they choose as their authentic selves and reap the same benefits, just like any other student,” Jones said. “Our laws and the lawmakers who write them should work to protect Mississippi’s transgender youth, not encourage discrimination against them.”

Reeves is the father of three daughters. In response to Biden's executive order on Feb. 4, the governor tweeted: “I am so disappointed over President Biden's actions to force young girls like them to compete with biological males for access to athletics.”

Supporters of bills such as the one in Mississippi argue that transgender girls, because they were born male, are naturally stronger, faster and bigger than those born female. Opponents say such proposals violate not only Title IX of federal education law prohibiting sex discrimination, but also rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court and 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

    via TwitterA “slave letter writing activity” at a mostly-white Mississippi middle school ignited a furor on Wednesday, with activists calling the exercise alternately humiliating and demoralizing.Earlier this week, an assignment asked eighth graders at Purvis Middle School to “pretend like you are a slave working on a Mississippi plantation” and “write a letter to your family back in Africa… describing your life.”Purvis Middle School initially referred The Daily Beast to the Lamar County School District for comment, and the district did not immediately respond to the request on Wednesday. But Frank Bunnell, the principal of Purvis Middle School, sent an email to parents, obtained by The Daily Beast, in which he confirmed the exercise was part of an eighth grade history lesson and apologized for “something like this happening under my watch.” The school confirmed to The Daily Beast that Bunnell wrote the email.The principal also argued the slide, which was part of a PowerPoint presentation, was taken out of context.Frustrated Jackson Locals Are Nearing Two Weeks With No Water “A person could read just the assignment and draw a very unrealistic view of the true tragedies that occurred. That was not intended,” he wrote. “However, intent does not excuse anything. There is no excuse to downplay a practice that (even after abolished) spurs unjust laws, unfair economic practices, inhumane treatment, and suppression of a people.”The exercise cheerfully suggests topics students might cover in their letter. “You may discuss the journey to America, as well as the day-to-day tasks you perform.”During this “journey,” known as the Middle Passage, more than two million of the roughly 12 million Africans kidnapped and shipped to the Americas died.Activists in a state with a long, ugly, and lethal history of racism were enraged.“I don’t know how a logical person teaches this,” said Jeremy Marquell Bridges, social media manager for Black Lives Matter Mississippi, which posted the image of the exercise on Wednesday after, he said, it was sent by the parent of a student. “Like someone who went to school to teach children could think this exercise was helpful in any way. It’s not helpful, it’s hurtful.”He was far from alone.This is at purvis middle school. Someone needs to explain 😡 #Blacklivesmattermississippi pic.twitter.com/PZeGOB55ZR— Black Lives Matter Mississippi (@BLivesMatterMS) March 3, 2021 “It is extremely tone deaf and inappropriate to have Middle Schoolers put themselves in the shoes of slaves without proper context,” said Jarrius Adams, the president of Young Democrats Mississippi. “It does not matter what the intention was, the impact is the only thing that matters,”“If I were a parent of a student in the classroom, I would be pissed. There are proper ways to educate students about the history of this nation—this was not one of them,” Adams added.One bullet point on the exercise tells students: “You may also want to tell about the family you live with/work for and how you pass your time when you aren’t working.”As Reginald Virgil, the president of Black Lives Matter Mississippi, told The Daily Beast, “work” is a bizarrely polite euphemism for slave labor.“It’s just another way that Mississippi is trying to white-wash its history,” he said.Although just over 50 percent of the students in Mississippi public schools are Black, Purvis Middle School is an exception. Just over 12 percent of the students at this school are Black and more than 80 percent are white.“This is Klan territory,” Bridges told The Daily Beast.In 2017, the district launched an investigation after a Snapchat user with the name “KKK” sent messages about students to students at another middle school in the Lamar County School District. Forrest County, directly to its east, was named for Nathaniel Bedford Forrest, the Civil War general and founder of the Ku Klux Klan. Nearly one hundred years later in that same county, the Ku Klux Klan murdered civil rights leader Vernon Dahmer after he’d offered to pay the poll tax for Black voters.Although Mississippi’s population is nearly 40 percent Black, the highest proportion in the country, the state is governed by Republicans, who hold all seven state-wide offices and majorities in the state Senate and House.The state has long grappled with how to appropriately contextualize its troubled past. In November, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves included a $3 million earmark to combat what he called “revisionist history” that is “poisoning a generation.”A SoulCycle Influencer Crowed About Getting the Vaccine and All Hell Broke LooseThat same month, Donald Trump appointed Reeves’ predecessor, former Gov. Phil Bryant, to his “Advisor 1776 Commission,” an educational panel with the goal of “better enabl(ing) a rising generation to understand the history and principles of the founding of the United States in 1776.” President Joe Biden axed the commission by executive order his first day in office.In other words, locals said, the school’s mistake rubbed salt in fresh wounds.“They want us to think slavery was polite,” Virgil told The Daily Beast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    (Bloomberg) -- At more than 7,000 years-old, the Datan algal reef was probably alive and humming before humans domesticated the horse.But the rocky shoal, which stretches along Taiwan’s northern coastline and is home to an endangered coral species, is at risk from a $2 billion liquefied natural gas import project, local activists say.The venture is pitting environmental campaigners against the Tsai Ing-wen-led government, which has voiced support for the plant as it pivots toward cleaner burning fuels and renewables. Activists said Tuesday they believe they’ve now collected sufficient signatures to trigger a referendum, which could occur in August. The ballot would ask voters whether the plant’s location should be changed.Owner CPC Corp. said in a statement Tuesday it followed legal and environmental processes for the facility’s approval and that suggested alternative plans such as moving the plant to a different location, or building a pipeline from existing import terminals could face delays. Fuel imported via the terminal will generate about 6% of Taiwan’s electricity supply, according to CPC.If the import plant doesn’t supply gas as scheduled “there will be a huge gap in power supply of northern Taiwan” that may impact as many as 10 million people in Taipei and other northern cities, as well as Hsinchu Science Park, CPC said.The potential referendum presents another hurdle for Taiwan’s massive energy transition strategy, which targets phasing out nuclear power by 2025 and increasing the share of natural gas to 50% of the power mix. Gas was at almost 36% of the mix in 2020, and importing more LNG is the only option for the government to meet its target.“The government respects that referendum demonstrates public opinion,” Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said to reporters Tuesday. “On the other hand, we also need to ensure stability in electricity supply, which benefits the public and industries.”Underwater photography shows there was no algae reef ecology in the construction area of Guantang industrial port, according to a statement on CPC’s website. The government has trimmed the size of the project 90% to 23 hectares to meet environmental protection guidelines, Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua said in a Facebook post last month.Construction on the LNG import terminal began in 2019, and the facility’s first storage tank is scheduled to be completed as early as October 2022, according to a spokesman for CPC. The entire project is slated for completion in 2025.​Natural gas and LNG, once touted as bridge fuels to smooth the transition away from coal, have come under increased opposition from green groups seeking to combat climate change and ecological harm. Ireland recently scrapped two proposed LNG import terminals, while France’s Engie SA in November halted plans to buy LNG from a U.S. developer on pollution concerns.The Taiwan venture, which would be CPC’s third LNG terminal, is scheduled to begin some supply from 2022 and will cost NT$60.1 billion ($2.2 billion) when completed, according to the company’s spokesperson Ray Chang. The project passed an evaluation by the Environmental Protection Administration in 2018.(Updates with CPC’s response in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jim Jordan Under Scrutiny for Nearly $3 Million in Unreported Campaign Funds

    Susan Walsh-Pool/GettyThis week, the campaign committee for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), received ten notices from the Federal Election Commission flagging discrepancies on its books totaling nearly $3 million dollars, and dating back over two years. The campaign claims that the errors slipped through the cracks amid a record fundraising surge, and that it actually has more money on the books now, but experts say that the dollar amount — errors totaling some $2.87 million — may trigger an FEC investigation.The errors also appear connected to newly developed, largely hidden payment systems in the murky world of Republican digital advertising, where vendors not only receive direct spending, but take cuts from fundraising as well.The notices, sent in batches between Feb 28 and March 2, come in reply to more than a dozen amended reports correcting errors that the campaign caught in a sweeping review of filings, going as far back as 2018. One of the filings discloses errors in spending and raising totalling $1,470,286.48.The commission gave the campaign until early April to reply, and the letters say that a failure to “adequately respond” could draw an audit or enforcement action.Campaign spokesperson Kevin Eichinger provided the Daily Beast with a statement spinning the corrections as a positive sign and laying the blame on the campaign’s longtime treasurer, Ohio-based tax and business law specialist James Kordik, who was replaced when Jordan hired Datwyler last July.“The campaign has filed an amendment with the FEC to correct its campaign finance reports going back to 2018. There was never any money missing from the account,” Eichinger said. “In fact, the campaign’s cash balance is actually higher than previously listed on the campaign finance reports. The error occurred when the former campaign treasurer inadvertently double-reported certain fundraising expenses. When the error was discovered, the campaign hired an outside expert to conduct a comprehensive audit and file the appropriate amendments.”Kordik did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The campaign did indeed ramp up its fundraising in 2020. In the 2016 cycle, before Donald Trump was elected, the Jordan campaign received a little over $733,000 and spent about $423,000, according to FEC records. Jordan’s congressional district has long been considered solidly Republican, a seat he has won by at least 60 percent for several cycles. But his profile rose in the Trump years as Jordan regularly appeared in conservative media to burnish his brand as a fierce critic of the Democratic agenda, a strategy that opened the fundraising floodgates.His numbers increased for the 2018 cycle, pulling in $1.24 million and paying out about $1.8 million. But in 2020, they soared: he raked in $18.6 million and spent $13.2 million, and now sits on a $6 million stash. Jordan shelled out more than $12.4 million to finance his own operation, transferring only $180,000 to other committees, mostly to the Ohio GOP.Campaign finance experts say that the errors are significant enough that, if the rising conservative star can’t offer a sound explanation, the FEC will likely refer the matter to its enforcement arm. Such a move would not be publicly disclosed.“Jordan's campaign appears to have had systemic reporting problems over multiple years, and these amendments represent substantial shifts in the campaign's disclosed fundraising and spending,” Brendan Fischer, director of reform at the Campaign Legal Center, told the Daily Beast. “I suspect that the FEC will closely review discrepancies of such a significant amount.”Brett Kappel, campaign finance attorney at Harmon Curran, said that the reports appear “so substantially incorrect” that the FEC may order an audit.“The legal standard to trigger an FEC audit is high: Whether filings meet the threshold for ‘substantial compliance’ with the law,” Kappel explained. “Jordan’s FEC reports were so substantially incorrect over such a long period of time that they may meet the standard.”Jenna Grande, press secretary for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a DC-based nonprofit watchdog, said, “This is a very large amount of money in discrepancies. While there is still much to learn about this situation, Rep. Jordan’s campaign needs to provide a full accounting of what happened and why."The campaign’s current explanation is incomplete, and somewhat contradictory. For instance, it mentions spending errors, but doesn’t explain significant errors in the campaign’s fundraising, which the FEC says was off by a total $1,280,852.36 — nearly half of it in the campaign’s July 2020 quarterly report, Kordik’s final filing. Some amendments show increases in receipts, and some show decreases.Jim Jordan Refuses to Admit Biden Won, Gets Blasted by House ColleagueThe statement also doesn’t appear to account for the appearance of a $20,000 transfer to the Ohio Republican Party made in October 2018, according to one of the amended reports.The confusion may be tied to backdoor vendor payments in GOP digital fundraising setups. On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that shady consulting firms have been taking payments out of fundraising. It amounts to a sort of royalty arrangement: The more money that candidates raise, or the more viral they go, the bigger the cut for the media vendor who made that happen.Those fees were hidden via payments to WinRed, according to the report, which features consulting firm Olympic Media, a vendor that would get a portion of fundraising proceeds collected via the WinRed platform. Some campaigns only reported the WinRed fees, but didn’t separately itemize Olympic’s “royalties” on that fundraising.The report specifically mentions Jordan, who, according to WinRed, “misreported expenses paid to vendors." Indeed, one of Jordan’s amended reports details more than $200,000 in payments to Olympic Media which the original report had not itemized. The campaign’s statement to the Daily Beast points out that Kordik had double-counted “certain fundraising expenses.”According to that statement, Jordan’s massive digital marketing push overwhelmed the 65-year-old Kordik, who appears to have filed a number of erroneous reports in his final two years with Jordan. Those errors appear to overlap directly with the hiring of two firms — WinRed, and Campaign Solutions, a Republican-aligned consulting firm based out of Arlington, Va., also specializing in digital strategy and fundraising. Founded in 2003, the firm pulled in nearly $37 million from Republicans last year, with Jordan accounting for about a third of that amount — that’s about two-thirds of his own fundraising totals.Campaign Solutions also accounts for a number of spending discrepancies.For instance, Jordan tapped Campaign Solutions in the 2018 cycle, paying a total of about $279,000 over about six months, according to OpenSecrets. The FEC flagged around $253,000 combined in two of Jordan’s amended reports from that year: one of them, coverings the weeks after the 2018 election, introduces an extra $109,000 in disbursements to the firm; the other, which accounts for the last five weeks of the year, says that the campaign had actually paid Campaign Solutions $130,000 less in that period than originally reported. That amended year-end report also adds the $20,000 transfer to the Ohio Republican Party.At the time, Datwyler worked at Campaign Solutions as an accountant. He appears to have left sometime in early 2020, before he took up with Jordan, but while he was employed at the fundraising firm he also acted as treasurer for dozens of political committees. His current portfolio comprises 165 committees, nine formed this year, including groups backing high-profile conservatives Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Rep. Mike Lee of Utah. In 2020, Datwyler’s firm, 9Seven Consulting, pulled in more than $1 million for FEC compliance services.Notably, Datwyler joined the campaign last July, and was there to receive an FEC notice flagging a number of inconsistencies in Kordik’s final filing. The letter told the campaign that it risked an audit if the FEC did not get a reply by September 8, but fillings indicate that Datwyler never responded. The amended version of that report ended up being by far the most egregious of the bunch, with raising and spending errors of more than $1.47 million.It’s possible that the prospect of that review was too much to undertake at the time, but that would not explain why the campaign appears to have failed even to reply. Datwyler was singled out in a report about so-called “pop-up PACs,” fundraising groups created in the weeks before an election, allowing them to avoid disclosing their donors to the public until the election is over.Caleb Burns, a campaign finance specialist at Wiley Rein, explained that the mistakes can stack up over time. “FEC reports carry-forward financial information to subsequent reports,” he said. “An error detected in an old report can require a fuller accounting and amendments to numerous additional reports.”The FEC regained its quorum — and its ability to take enforcement action — in December. “The FEC commissioners themselves must, ultimately, approve any enforcement action,” Brown said. “The lack of a quorum of commissioners until the end of last year meant that FEC enforcement had stalled. That is no longer the case, though the commissioners have a significant backlog of enforcement matters to address.”An FEC spokesperson declined to comment for this article, citing its policy of not publicly addressing specific matters “for the potential that they may come before the agency in an enforcement capacity.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

