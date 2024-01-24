Mississippi Coast bicyclist killed in crash with teen driver in Jackson County

A Mississippi Coast woman died after a car struck her bike on Monday in Jackson County, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said in a news release on Wednesday.

Stephanie Marcantel, 50, of Moss Point died at the scene, Corp. Cal Robertson said in the release.

Marcantel was biking north on Highway 613 around 7 p.m. when a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado that was also driving north hit her, the release said.

The driver was a 19-year-old from Moss Point, the release said.

The crash is still under investigation.