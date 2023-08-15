Mississippi Coast man arrested on four federal charges related to 2021 US Capitol riot

A South Mississippi man is the latest person arrested on federal charges in connection with the riot and breach at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

James Allen Knowles, 63, apparent appeared in federal court in Gulfport on Tuesday for an initial appearance on four federal charges, listed as one count of illegal entry into a restricted building or grounds, two counts of disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds and one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing on Capitol grounds.

Knowles lives in Pass Christian, according to records.

James Allen Knowles, 63, walks out of Dan M. Russell Courthouse in Gulfport on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Knowles appeared in federal court for an initial appearance on federal charges tied to the the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

He was arrested Tuesday on the charges outline in a criminal complaint filed against him in Washington, D.C. He is one of more than 1,000 people who have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach at the Capitol building, according to the FBI.

The rioters were attempting to interrupt the certification of 2020 election results after President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump, who has also been indicted on charges related to the breach.

Knowles had on work boots, a light blue t-shirt and jeans when U.S. Marshal’s escorted him into court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Smith did not object to a request for a unsecured $25,000 bond for his release pending a detention hearing later in the week.

The specifics about the alleged crimes did come out in court Tuesday. However, Knowles was standing at a podium with his attorney when he said, ‘It is what it is. It’s all about money.”

Three of the crimes are misdemeanor offenses that carry a maximum sentence of up to one year in prison, and a fourth is a felony offense punishable by up to give years in prison.

Check back with sunherald.com for updates to this story.

January 6, 2021: Protesters at a pro Trump protest, shown here on the west side of the U.S. Capitol