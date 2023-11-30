Mississippi Coast man arrested after search uncovers methamphetamine & marijuana

Authorities arrested a Mississippi Coast man on Wednesday after they searched his home and found methamphetamine and marijuana, the Harrison County Sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Mario Christopher Lawton, 40, of Pass Christian is charged with possessing and trafficking the drugs after Harrison County narcotics authorities obtained a warrant to search his home in the 700 block of Cane Street. They searched the home about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and found two pounds of methamphetamine and “felony quantities” of marijuana, according to the news release.

Authorities also found multiple guns and money from drug proceeds, the release said.

Lawton faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He is in the Harrison County jail on a $340,000 bond issued by Justice Court Judge Albert J. Fountain.

Pass Christian police assisted the investigation, the release said.

Lawton is one of several arrests made this month for drug cases on the Mississippi Coast. Authorities arrested two men last week for transporting 12 kilograms of fentanyl through Gulfport. In the beginning of November, police found guns, cash and over $34,000 worth of drugs after a traffic stop in Gulfport. And authorities charged a Mexican national in late October after they found nine kilograms of fentanyl -- worth about $540,000 -- in his car during a traffic stop on I-10.