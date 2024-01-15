Will Mississippi Coast schools be closed Tuesday? What we know about our districts

Forecasters with the National Weather Service office in New Orleans/Baton Rouge have issued a trio of alerts: Wind Chill Advisory, a Hard Freeze Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory for weather that is expected to arrive in the overnight hours.

Their predictions are calling for a chance of rain showers after 7 p.m., which is expected to mix with freezing rain after 3 a.m. Tuesday. Tonight’s low temperature is expected to fall to 28. degrees, with blustery conditions after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent tonight, with a “light glaze” expected.

Gov. Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency on Sunday, with the National Weather Service forecasting freezing rain, sleet, and snow for a significant portion of the state, along with dangerous cold for the week. “The state of Mississippi is proactively taking steps to prepare for freezing temperatures and severe winter weather,” Reeves said. “By declaring this State of Emergency, we can mobilize state assets, and better support response and recovery efforts. All Mississippians in the impacted areas are encouraged to take precautions over the next few days. Prepare your homes now for below-freezing temperatures, bring pets inside, and check in with your loved ones who are most susceptible during this frigid weather.”

But will schools be closed Tuesday on the Mississippi Coast because of freezing rain, freezing temperatures or wind chill? As of Monday morning, no districts had announced schedule changes for Tuesday, but that could change.

Hancock County: No changes to Tuesday’s schedule have been announced. According to the district, “the superintendent is authorized to announce the closing of schools if prevailing or potential hazards threaten the safety and well-being of pupils and employees. The decision to close schools shall be made by the superintendent after consulting, when administratively feasible, with the president of the school board and other community agencies responsible for the safety and well-being of the community. Public announcements and releases to news media shall be approved by the superintendent or his designee.” The district also previously has made announcements on its facebook page.

Harrison County: No changes to Tuesday’s schedule have been announced. According to the district, “Announcements will be made over the local area radio stations should school be cancelled or released early due to weather or other emergencies.” The district also previously has made announcements on its facebook page.

Jackson County: No changes to Tuesday’s schedule have been announced. According to the district, “The Jackson County schools have detailed plans for operating under such emergency conditions as fire, tornado, flood, severe weather, explosions, and other emergencies.”The district also previously has made announcements on its facebook page.