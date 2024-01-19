Mississippi Coast sex offender convicted of sending, receiving child porn from prison

A federal judge sentenced an imprisoned sex offender from Biloxi on Thursday after he sent child pornography from behind bars using a contraband phone, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Quincy J. LaBauve, 37, was serving a 40-year sentence in the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he raped a child on the Mississippi Coast. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced LaBauve to an additional 19 years and 7 months after he sent and sought photos and videos of child sex abuse from prison, the release said. The judge also sentenced him to a lifetime of supervised release.

The latest charges came after LaBauve chatted online for roughly a week with a Washington, D.C. undercover officer in February 2020, the release said.

LaBauve asked the undercover officer to find someone to send him child pornography, the release said.

LaBauve sent 10 photos to the undercover officer that showed sexual exploitation of children, the release said.

Then LaBauve told the officer to “rape his own daughter, described specific sexual acts that he wanted to see inflicted on the child, and set up a specific time where he was supposed watch the live-streamed rape of that child,” the release said.

Department of Corrections officers searched LaBauve’s cell and found two phones, according to the release. One phone showed the chats between LaBauve and the undercover officer, at least 78 explicit photos and at least one video of child abuse.

All that time, LaBauve was in prison after he pleaded guilty in 2018 to raping a 9-year-old, admitted he downloaded over 200 photos and 20 videos of young girls being sexually exploited and chatted online with pedophiles.

In that case, LaBauve pleaded guilty on the Mississippi Coast to sexual battery of a child and two charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

On Sept. 5, LaBauve pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography in the federal case. His federal and state sentences will run concurrently, the release said.

The FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the federal case. That agency investigates and charges human traffickers and people who exploit children.

Sun Herald reporter Anita Lee contributed.