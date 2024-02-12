Mississippi Coast woman killed in I-12 crash north of Lake Pontchartrain, officials say

A woman died in a single-car crash on Saturday night on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany after veering off the road and hitting a tree, according to Louisiana State Police.

Diann Stiglet, 41, of Gulfport, was headed east near La. 59 at around 9 p.m. in a 2007 GMC Yukon, police said. Stiglet veered off the road to the left and hit a tree.

She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Stiglet was wearing a seatbelt.

A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.