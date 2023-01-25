Mississippi company singled out as soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe

2
Josh Funk
·3 min read

OMAHA, Neb. — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”

The largest U.S. producer of eggs, Cal-Maine Foods, was singled out by both Reed and the Farm Action group because it reported last month that its quarterly sales had jumped 110% to $801.7 million on the record egg prices, helping it generate a $198.6 million profit, up from just $1.1 million a year earlier.

The Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company said it “wants to assure its customers we are doing everything we can to maximize production and keep store shelves stocked" and the “domestic egg market has always been intensely competitive and highly volatile even under normal market circumstances.”

The prices Cal-Maine charges its customers are determined by negotiations with the grocery store chains, club stores and distributors it sells to. Cal-Maine said its prices averaged $2.71 a dozen in the most recent quarter. That's almost double the $1.37 it was getting a year earlier, but still much lower than the prices consumers are paying.

The spike in egg prices has been attributed to the millions of chickens that were slaughtered to limit the spread of bird flu and farmers having to compensate for inflation driving up their costs.

More:Mississippi egg producer: Bird flu brings egg prices higher

But even though roughly 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered over the past year to help control bird flu have been egg-laying chickens, the size of the total flock has only been down 5% to 6% at any one time from its normal size of about 320 million hens.

The national average retail price of a dozen eggs hit $4.25 in December, up from $1.79 a year earlier, according to the latest government data.

“At a time when food prices are high and many Americans are struggling to afford their groceries, we must examine the industry’s role in perpetuating high prices and hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, said in his letter to the FTC.

But trade groups say egg prices are largely determined by commodity markets, and experts say the bird flu outbreak — combined with the skyrocketing cost of fuel, feed, labor and packaging and continued strong demand for eggs — is the real culprit for the price increases.

“Current egg prices reflect many factors, most of which are outside the control of an egg farmer," said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board trade group.

Purdue University agricultural economist Jayson Lusk said “in my view, the basic economics of the situation well explain the price rise.” He said small reductions in egg supply can result in large price increases because consumer demand for eggs doesn’t waiver much.

The FTC didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to questions about the egg price-gouging concerns, but the agency doesn’t generally comment on outside requests for investigations.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi company singled out as soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe

Recommended Stories

  • Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe

    With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”

  • As high egg prices draw scrutiny, consumers look for relief

    STORY: Americans stunned by the soaring prices of eggs may have to wait months for some relief. After government data showed egg prices in December were up 138 percent from a year before, at $4.25 per dozen, some analysts say it could be four to six months before prices ebb The primary driver has been a devastating outbreak of avian influenza, also called A-I or bird flu."One of the worst AI (Avian Influenza, 'Bird Flu') outbreaks that we've ever seen in this country. We've lost right around 43 million egg laying hens."The disease forced farmers to cull millions of egg-laying hens, decimating supplies, which are now being rebuilt. Other price drivers are the cost of feed grain, fuel and labor, all boosted by inflation. If both those input costs and the bird flu abates, prices could follow, says Brian Moscogiuri a global trade strategist egg supplier Eggs Unlimited in Irvine, California."The hope is that, you know, as we get into the summer months, we will see, you know, repopulation kind of fully get us back to the levels that, you know, we need to be to balance supply and demand. But there is a lot of uncertainty regarding, again, the spring migration and birds moving back up north and flying over the country and the amount of AI that they've been finding in the wild bird population. But I would say hopefully the consumers have already seen the highest price that they will see at the shelf and we'll potentially see some relief in the future, near future."The surge in egg prices has led one U.S. farm group to demand a federal probe.The group Farm Action last week sent a letter to the chair of the Federal Trade Commission asking her to investigate record-high profits at the top U.S. egg company, Cal-Maine Foods.An attorney for Farm Action said he wanted the FTC to look into whether "consumers are being price-gouged."The FTC declined to comment.Cal-Maine, which controls 20% of the retail egg market, reported last month that its most recent quarter saw a 110 percent rise in net sales compared with a year earlier. Gross profits jumped more than 600% over the same period.In a statement, Cal-Maine said that higher production costs, along with avian flu, were contributing to higher prices.The CEO boasted in the firm's latest quarterly report about the company's record sales, which it attributed to high prices, avian flu, and strong consumer demand.

  • Joe Manchin Pushes Bill to End Current EV Tax Credit Grace Period

    The electric vehicle tax credit’s biggest enemy will stop at nothing, Tesla’s doubling down on Semi production in Nevada, and Volvo has a big recall on its hands. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

  • Inflation: Egg prices show ‘tacit type of collusion,’ Farm Action president says

    Farm Action President Joe Maxwell sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the corporate profit occurring as egg and grocery prices continue to rise and how FTC investigations could curtail potential collusion.

  • The fight for natural gas is about more than stoves | Opinion

    Across the nation, there are 99 cities that have passed policies, rules or ordinances making it very difficult for consumers to purchase and install a gas stove.

  • Mother wants people to know the tragic back story to her 13-year-old daughter's suicide

    Mum Ruth Moss said she did everything possible to protect her daughter from harmful content online.

  • Why is the U.S. sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine, and what are they?

    The U.S. looks on track to send at least 30 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Here are a few key questions around the development and answers to them.

  • 'This is wrong and this is criminal': Ontario couple shocked to find their luggage donated to charity by Air Canada

    After tracking their lost luggage for four months with an AirTag, one Ontario couple was shocked to learn that Air Canada had allegedly donated their suitcase to a charity.

  • DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site

    Several agencies raided near the proposed facility site last week to clear the area of protesters who have been occupying the property for months when one of them shot a GSP trooper.

  • A laid-off Google employee said she felt 'betrayed' and 'reduced to a dollar sign' when the tech giant cut her job

    An ex-Googler said she "disagrees" with how the tech giant executed the layoffs and is "disappointed" they didn't take other measures.

  • The world's third-richest person admits he has 'some addiction' to ChatGPT

    Billionaire Gautam Adani wrote that that ChatGPT has "astounding possibilities" that can transform society, though he also warned potential dangers.

  • The Fastest Growing Food Retailer In America Might Surprise You

    With the price of eggs making recent headlines for their meteoric price hikes (the cost of a dozen eggs was up 59.9% in Dec. 2022) due to an avian flu, among other contributing factors, it's safe to say food doesn't cost what it used to. In fact, a recent report found grocery prices haven't spiked this high since the 1980s, when inflation was at record highs. For many people who are already feeling the pinch of a cooling labor market and rising interest rates, a rise in the grocery budget is simply out of the question -- which is why a new type of budget retailer is rapidly gaining market share.

  • An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks

    Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.

  • Michigan auto industry struggles to hire, keep workers — with some quitting by lunch

    Automakers and parts manufacturing are bleeding jobs as suppliers and carmakers struggle to hire and retain employees in factories. Is a fix on way?

  • Airbus has changed the design of its A350 flagship jet amid its dispute with Qatar Airways over peeling paint

    The news comes as the two companies argue over paint damage on Qatar's A350, which Airbus says is "cosmetic" but the airline says is a safety risk.

  • A US research firm has accused Adani of pulling “the largest con in corporate history"

    A US-based financial forensic firm has alleged that India’s Adani Group, led by the world’s third-richest person Gautam Adani, is involved in a massive and “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud scheme.”

  • Culver's just switched from Pepsi to Coke. See which major US restaurants serve which soda brands.

    For all you die-hard Pepsi fans out there, we understand how hard it can be to find a place to eat that serves your beverage of choice.

  • LEGO moving North American headquarters to Boston

    The LEGO Group on Tuesday announced that it’s moving its North American headquarters to Boston, bringing hundreds of jobs to the area.

  • In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future

    As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.

  • Inside Google's all-hands meeting: Layoffs shatter the company's aura of stability and abundance.

    The internet giant announced 12,000 jobs cuts last week. On Monday, it held a townhall meeting with employees. Here's what happened.