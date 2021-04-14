Mississippi dad suffers stroke after Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here’s what happened.

1 / 2

Mississippi dad suffers stroke after Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here’s what happened.

Anita Lee
·4 min read

A 43-year-old father of seven from Ocean Springs suffered a stroke hours after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Brad Malagarie was otherwise healthy before he suffered the stroke April 6 while at work. He had gone on his lunch break to get the vaccine and had the stroke later that afternoon, said his aunt, Celeste O’Keefe.

Malagarie had the most common form of stroke, an ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blood clot in an artery leading to the brain. He is being treated at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, O’Keefe said.

She said that Ochsners reported the stroke to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System managed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“He didn’t jump out of an airplane,” O’Keefe said. “He didn’t eat anything different. Nothing was different in his life except the vaccine. Whatever happened to Brad, it was a contributing factor.”

The FDA and CDC on Tuesday recommended “a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution” after six women ages 18 to 48 developed a rare clotting disorder following Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. Use of the vaccine is suspended until the cases are reviewed.

Mississippi and most other states have announced that the vaccine will not be available for the time being.

The women developed a type of blood clot called a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, in combination with low levels of blood platelets, after receiving the vaccine, the federal agencies said.

The two other vaccines that rolled out in December, ahead of Johnson & Johnson’s single shot, are still considered safe and effective. Both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, which require two doses, have proven to have fewer side effects than initial studies projected.

Those symptoms, including low-grade fever and fatigue, usually resolve within a day or two and are a sign, doctors say, that the body is building immunity to COVID-19.

Stroke hits after Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Malagarie wanted to get a COVID vaccine because he was about to attend a trial for Dancel Multimedia, where he works as a media technician. The D’Iberville company provides video, graphics and other support for attorneys.

“He works around a lot of people,” said O’Keefe, who co-founded Dancel with her husband. “He wanted to be safe for everyone else.”

He returned to work after he got his shot. Later that afternoon, Malagarie complained that his right arm, where he got the injection, was hurting.

An hour or so later, a co-worked noticed Malagarie staring at his computer screen and couldn’t get a response from him. He then fell out of his chair, prompting a 911 call. O’Keefe said his co-workers suspected a stroke because Malagarie was unable to talk or move his right side.

His family had him transferred from Memorial Hospital at Gulfport to Ochner’s in New Orleans. He was admitted to the neurocritical care unit a week ago but has since improved enough to move to the floor where stroke patients are treated.

O’Keefe said the family has been told that rehabilitation could take up to a year. They are hoping to get Malagarie admitted to a topnotch stroke rehabilitation center in Atlanta.

Friends raising funds for family

O’Keefe set up a Facebook fundraiser page, Stroke After J&J Vaccine, to raise money for the many expenses his family will face because of the stroke. Dancel plans to donate up to $10,000 to match contributions, which stood at more than $36,000 on Tuesday afternoon.

Wife Cori, a trainer for casino restaurant employees, is not working right now so she can be at her husband’s side.

A “meal train” has been organized so people can sign up to deliver meals, or donate money for meals, for the Malagaries’ children.

“Everyone that knows him knows he’s a really good guy, a great Dad,” said his co-worker Kerry Atkinson.

Malagarie was raising three children when he fell in love with future wife Cori. He texted her by accident on his cell phone and, from there, a relationship blossomed, O’Keefe said.

Cori Malagarie also had three children when the couple married. They have one child together. Their children range in age from 22 to 4. The Malagaries keep a family calendar to track the activities of the four children still living at home, including cheerleading, dance and baseball.

Brad Malagarie’s co-workers describe him as quiet, calm and funny. He would blow an air horn without warning or play a funny video to break up tension while everyone prepared for a big trial

He worked hard and was willing to do anything around the office, O’Keefe said, including taking out the garbage.

Kerry Atkinson said Malagarie was the go-to for friends who needed advice. If he could help, she said, he would.

What happened to Malagarie still seems unreal, O’Keefe said. Doctors can’t rule out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the cause of his stroke, she said.

She said, “We’re all right now walking around like we’re in a movie and it’s going to go away and he’s going to walk up,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • How serious is the Johnson & Johnson blood clot risk compared to common medications? Experts explain.

    The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has a 0.00009 percent risk of blood clots. With other common medications, the risk is greater.

  • ‘I’m gay.’ Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood comes out in emotional interview

    “I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life and that means the world to me,” he said.

  • A Surprising Vaccine Rival May Upset the Dreams of Anyone Holding Moderna and Pfizer Stock

    A small team of 10 researchers began designing vaccine candidates shortly after the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was made public last January. For the past decade, the team had worked on vaccines for the Zika virus and Ebola, as well as another coronavirus, MERS. If it works, it could throw the sales estimates for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and others up in the air.

  • Sweden's COVID infections among highest in Europe, with 'no sign of decrease'

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The rate of new COVID-19 infections in Sweden has jumped to the second-highest in Europe after land-locked San Marino, data showed on Tuesday, as the Scandinavian country which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic faced a third wave of cases. The number of patients treated at Swedish intensive care units has now risen past the peak of the second wave around the turn of the year. Sweden had 625 daily new cases per million inhabitants in a rolling seven-day average, statistics from OurWorldInData showed on Tuesday, second only to San Marino, a small nation that is surrounded by Italy.

  • John Boehner Names 'The Most Miserable Son Of Bitch I Ever Had To Deal With'

    The former House speaker didn't mince words when it came to one current politician.

  • New Trial Data: Regeneron’s Antibody Treatment Prevents COVID Infections

    A potential treatment against the COVID-19 virus could be coming, but not in the form of another vaccine. Healthcare company Regeneron is seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...

  • Florida, Michigan, and Texas are the next frontiers in the nationwide battle over voting access

    Republican lawmakers in the three 2020 battlegrounds are advancing legislation to restrict voting by mail before 2022.

  • Teenager killed in armed stand-off with Maryland police officer

    ‘I can’t even comprehend how sad this has got to be, and tragic, and we feel that,’ says superintendent

  • Rudy Gobert

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 11

  • Ontario schools to close, students and teachers move to remote learning by next week

    The Ontario government has announced that all elementary and secondary schools in the province will move to remote learning after the spring break.

  • The Air Force is getting rid of B-1B bombers, but it's keeping one around for a different kind of mission

    Until the Air Force has retired the whole B-1B fleet, at least one will remain in use in a new role to ensure the others can keep flying.

  • Biden administration sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan amid heightened tensions with China

    A delegation comprised of former Sen. Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg left for Taiwan on Tuesday at President Biden's request as tensions rise between the self-ruled island nation and China, according to Reuters.Why it matters: A White House official told Reuters that the "unofficial" delegation is intended as a “personal signal” of Biden's commitment to Taiwan.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of note: The trip also comes as the U.S. and Taiwan mark the 42nd anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, which in part committed the U.S. to maintaining the island's defensive capabilities.Biden voted for the act when he served as U.S. senator.The big picture: The Biden administration has concluded that China "is flirting with the idea of seizing control of Taiwan as President Xi Jinping becomes more willing to take risks to boost his legacy," the Financial Times reports.That would force the U.S. to decide whether to go to war with China to defend an implicit ally.The Department of State last Friday issued new guidelines "to encourage U.S. government engagement with Taiwan that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship."China has repeatedly flown military aircraft into Taiwan's airspace as part of military exercises. The Chinese government has claimed the exercises are meant to show its determination to defend the island.Taiwan reported on Monday that a record 25 Chinese warplanes entered its airspace.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • France has Europe's third-highest COVID rate – as easyJet boss 'sees no reason' to ban holidays there

    France now has the third-highest rate of coronavirus cases in Europe – as the boss of easyJet said it could be one of the countries Britons will be allowed to travel to in five weeks’ time.

  • Moderna says protection from its COVID-19 vaccine still strong six months on

    The vaccine maker, which will be updating investors on the progress of its vaccines at an event on Wednesday, said the six-month follow-up of its original late-stage study of the vaccine showed that vaccine efficacy remained consistent with its previous updates. The company has also started testing new versions of the vaccine that target a concerning new variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in South Africa and is known as B.1.351.

  • As Biden's emissaries go to Taiwan, China terms exercises 'combat drills'

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China described its military exercises near Taiwan as "combat drills" on Wednesday, upping the ante as senior former U.S. officials arrived in Taipei on a trip to signal President Joe Biden's commitment to Taiwan and its democracy. Taiwan has complained over the proximity of repeated Chinese military activity, including fighter jets and bombers entering its air defence zone and a Chinese aircraft carrier exercising off the island, which is claimed by Beijing. Twenty-five Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday, the largest reported incursion by Taipei to date.

  • Was the U.S. right to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

    On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended “out of an abundance of caution” that states pause the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Corporations Struggle to Back Voting Rights and Protect the Bottom Line

    If anyone has figured out how to position a corporation as a socially conscious neighbor who still chases profit while keeping useful lawmakers close without appearing to fund their disinformation, there’s money to be made in D.C. right now. How to do business in Georgia has become the latest flashpoint for the ongoing discussion in political circles about just what responsibilities corporations have in shaping the public debate.

  • Workers weary, patients angry as COVID-19 fills Michigan hospitals — again

    Michigan health care workers say staff camaraderie forged in last year’s chaos amid the coronavirus pandemic has started to fracture.

  • Michigan executives sign letter against voting restrictions, including Ford and GM CEOs

    About three dozen executives sign letter as Republican-controlled legislature weighs suite of new restrictions Members of the NAACP and other organizations protest Republican election law proposals in Lansing, Michigan, on 13 April. Photograph: Jim West/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter About three dozen executives from some of Michigan’s largest companies signed a letter on Tuesday saying they oppose efforts to make it harder to vote. The letter comes as Michigan’s Republican-controlled legislature is weighing a suite of new voting restrictions in one of the most closely fought battleground states in America. Among the letter’s signatories were the CEOs of the American automotive titans Ford and General Motors, as well as executives from Quicken Loans, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and all four major Detroit sports teams. Michigan Republicans are considering proposals to require voters to provide ID when they submit a mail-in ballot, place new limits on drop boxes and prohibit election officials from proactively mailing out mail-in ballot applications, or even providing voters an online link to an application, according to Bridge Michigan. One measure also blocks officials from paying for the return postage on mail-in ballots, among other measures. While the Michigan governor, Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is likely to veto the measures, Republicans are already planning to deploy a maneuver that would allow them to go around a veto. The letter does not address specific bills, but instead lays out support for eight broad principles around new voting laws. One of them says “government must avoid actions that reduce participation in elections – particularly among historically disenfranchised communities, persons with disabilities, older adults, racial minorities and low-income voters”. “Our democracy is strongest when we have the greatest level of participation by our citizens in a representative government” is another one of the principles. The letter comes amid growing pushback from American businesses as state Republicans have moved to make it harder to vote. The decision to release the letter while the Michigan proposals are still under consideration is significant. In Georgia, which passed new voting restrictions last month, companies such as Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines faced criticism for waiting until after the measure was signed into law to issue some of their most forceful statements. By speaking out earlier in Michigan, the companies are signaling a willingness to use their economic and political capital to influence the shaping of the bill. Nancy Wang, the executive director of Voters Not Politicians, a civic action group in Michigan, said the letter was a “great sign” but urged the companies to go further and take action. “We have an opportunity here for the corporations to act on their convictions before the bills are passed,” she said in an interview. “The letter itself won’t change behavior in our legislature. This is a power [companies] hold, exclusively. They are the biggest donors to campaigns. They’ve shown this past year that when they actually put their money where their mouth is, when they act according to their values that does change legislator behavior.” Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at the Yale School of Management who helped organize a call of more than 100 executives on Saturday to discuss voting restrictions, said it was clear that Georgia had been a kind of wake-up call for companies. He expected there would be more statements from businesses condemning efforts to make it harder to vote. He added that about half of the companies on the Saturday call said they would consider withdrawing economic investment in states that passed restrictive voting policies. There was a “universal sentiment”, Sonnenfeld said, for curtailing financial support for lawmakers who supported voting restrictions. “The business community has gotten that warning shot, the volley over the bow, they no more can trust these GOP legislatures saying that it’s just cosmetic to reassure people who believe in the big lie,” he said. “It’s a false premise. It’s not cosmetic, it’s damaging.” Wang said swift and aggressive action in Michigan would go a long way towards stopping measures that would make it harder to vote. “The sooner the better, honestly,” she said. “There’s a lot of ideas being thrown around. There’s a lot of different actors … We can really stop this from proceeding any further in Michigan. But we need concerted corporate action now.”

  • If You Feel Pain Here After Your Vaccine, the CDC Says Call Your Doctor

    There are a handful of side effects you've been told to expect after getting the COVID vaccine. These reactions to the shot may vary depending on age, sex, which vaccine you get, and whether you've had COVID before, but the general side effects are fairly well known. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that pain in these three areas could signal something more serious. Read on to learn which pains to pay attention to, and for more on vaccine side effects, Pfizer Caused This Reaction in Half of Recipients, New Study Says. If you experience pain in your leg, abdomen, or head, you may need to call your doctor. On April 13, the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a joint statement that noted the risk of developing a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia) after receiving the Johnson&Johnson vaccine. The CDC site has now been updated to include symptoms of CVST to be aware of. "People who have received the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine within the past three weeks who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath should contact their health care provider," the site warns.While this reaction appears to be extremely rare, it's important to know the signs. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, other symptoms of CVST to look out for include blurred vision, fainting or loss of consciousness, loss of control over movement in part of the body, and seizures. Responding to CVST quickly makes it easier to recover. And for more vaccine news, Dr. Fauci Says This Is How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated. Some of these symptoms can be confused with normal vaccine side effects. While it's essential to listen to your body and contact your health care provider if you feel like something is wrong, it's also worth noting that some of the symptoms of CVST overlap with general COVID vaccine side effects. According to the CDC, common side effects from the vaccine include headache and muscle pain, which could be confused for CVST symptoms. However, CVST symptoms may manifest within one to three weeks of vaccination, while vaccine side effects should go away within a few days of the shot. Regardless, if you've received the Johnson&Johnson vaccine and feel that your pain is unusually severe, it's best to consult your doctor. And for more common vaccine reactions, Moderna Caused This Reaction in 82 Percent of People, New Study Says. The CDC and FDA have recommended pausing the administration of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine. After six reports of CVST and thrombocytopenia in people who received the Johnson&Johnson jab, the CDC and FDA statement called for a pause in the use of the vaccine "out of an abundance of caution." The statement from the two agencies said the recommended pause will continue until after they investigate the situation further. The CDC plans to meet with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on April 14 to review the cases and assess their significance. Following that, the FDA will review that analysis and perform its own investigation."Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously," the statement reads. And for more COVID vaccine news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. So far, these occurrences have only been reported in women under 50. Because this vaccine reaction is so rare, you don't need to panic if you've had the Johnson&Johnson shot. However, it's a good idea to monitor yourself, particularly if you're a woman under 50. According to the CDC and FDA statement, the six reports of CVST and thrombocytopenia following the Johnson&Johnson vaccine were all from women between the ages of 18 and 48 years old, and their symptoms appeared within six to 13 days of receiving the vaccine. And for more on vaccine reactions, Doing This After Your Vaccine Can Make Side Effects Worse, Doctors Say.